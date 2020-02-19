Heidi Klum Teases Cleavage & Toned Thighs, Goes Braless While Rocking A Chunky Snake Necklace

Although Heidi Klum is not opposed to stripping for her Instagram updates, the supermodel wore clothes for Wednesday’s social media post. Still, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a sharp Schiaparelli ensemble that was glitzy and alluring as she posed for Harper’s Bazaar photographer Kristian Schuller.

In the black-and-white image, the German beauty looked down while modeling a jacket featuring large black spots and thousands of sparkly beads. The tailored garment with its carefully constructed shoulders did not include any buttons, so Heidi’s chest was revealed. For a modicum of cover, she rocked a see-through black top that allowed plenty of cleavage to be seen.

The bottom of the outfit was difficult to discern given the black garment blended in with the photo’s black background, but this part of her ensemble was obviously very scant. Because of the style, Heidi’s enviable thighs were on show, proving her long limbs rocked the toned look of a woman who apparently is accustomed to working out. The star sat with her legs parted as she posed.

For even more bling beyond what the jacket offered, Heidi had wrapped a thick snake bauble around her neck that was so large it hit the top of her thinly veiled breasts. At her waist, she sported a multi-layered piece of jewelry that hit the front of her most private parts. She also rocked a plain gold band on one finger, indicating her marital state.

Heidi’s hair was messy, with her bangs sticking out in all directions while the rest of her blond strands were worn straight. Some tresses were hidden behind her head, while others trickled down her front, hitting her jacket and a bit of her cleavage.

The 46-year-old stunner wore subtle makeup on her beautiful face. Applications included eyebrow definition, smoky eyeshadow, black mascara, nude lipstick, contouring, and blush.

Among her 7.1 million followers, Heidi’s provocative post earned the supermodel more than 62,000 likes and 469 comments within an hour of going live.

Some people left emoji — including blue hearts, black hearts, fire, queens, OK hand signals, and heart-eye faces — while others wrote about all kinds of topics relating to the European stunner.

“So beautiful and perfect,” stated one follower, who added the hashtag “se*yaf” before posting a heart-eye face emoji.

“When is your new show starting?” queried a second fan, who was likely referring to Heidi and Tim Gunn’s upcoming Amazon fashion competition series, Making The Cut.

“You are the most beautiful on this black earth,” exclaimed a third admirer, who wrote his comment in German.

“Heidi please marry me,” begged a fourth Instagram user, who made an awkward request of the newlywed.