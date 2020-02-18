Khloe Terae Soaks In Hot Springs, Shows Off Curves In Black Bikini On Instagram

Khloe Terae steamed things up a bit on her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon with a new post. In a massive new collection of photos on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a black string bikini that left very little to the imagination as she enjoyed a day at Glen Ivy Hot Springs.

The photos showed Khloe from all different angles as she stood in milky brown water. Behind her, a wall of rocks could be seen. The area appeared to be mostly shaded by trees, but slivers of light poured in through the leaves and washed over Khloe’s glowing body. She looked better than ever in her minuscule two-piece, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Khloe’s look featured a triangle-shaped bikini top with clear, rubber straps on her shoulders. The top just barely contained the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a bit of sideboob was visible.

Khloe’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, even tinier thong that covered only what was necessary. The black fabric hung low on her waist to show off even more of her abs, while the sides came up high on Khloe’s hips to accentuate her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs and shapely thighs were also on display.

Khloe accessorized the look with a giant straw hat and a thin, silver bangle on her wrist. She appeared to be rocking a mostly natural face of makeup, including lightly contoured cheekbones, highlighter, and a nude color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her back in luscious waves.

Some of the photos showed Khloe standing sideways and sticking her pert derriere out for the camera. In others, she stood facing the camera with her legs crossed and body arched to further emphasize her curves. In one photo, Khloe turned around completely to show off her round, exposed booty. She flashed a sultry gaze at the camera as she waded in the water.

In the caption, Khloe revealed that she was enjoying a spa day with her girlfriends.

The post garnered more than 3,000 likes and just over 60 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Natural makeup suits you the best,” one fan said.

“The queen of beauty,” another user added.

“Beautifully stunning woman,” a third follower said with a heart.

Khloe knows always knows how to drive her fans wild, no matter where she is in the world. Earlier this week, she showed off her body once more in a blue monokini as she posed in front of glaciers.