Julianne Kissinger Grabs Her Bare Chest In Racy New Instagram Pic

Julianne Kissinger has been tantalizing her 5.5 million Instagram followers lately with a steady stream of updates, but she took it to another level with her racy new snap. The model posed in an empty parking garage as she grabbed her bare chest and gave a sultry look.

In the Instagram photo, the stunner stood with her right shoulder angled toward the camera and glanced to her right with her lips slightly parted. She wore a thong-cut bodysuit, but she pushed the neckline under her chest, leaving her chest exposed. The bodysuit was black mesh with long sleeves, sparkling gem accents throughout, and a high leg cut. Julianne grabbed onto her chest with her hands and left some sideboob on show.

She wore her hair pulled back in a half-ponytail with her short bangs framing her face and the rest of her curly locks cascading down her back. Her makeup application consisted of heavy mascara, dark liner on both lids, and dark glossy lipstick. Her red manicure peeked through in the photo, and her right shoulder tattoo was hard to miss.

Although the parking garage appeared to be dimly lit, she was well illuminated in the shot with her skin looking especially glowing and tan. Somehow, she managed to get the photo when there was nobody else inside the parking lot.

She also tagged the photographer, San Diego-based Aaron Riveroll.

The beauty’s followers took to the comments section to gush about the new share.

“You are a blessing so stunning,” gushed a supporter.

“You are the hottest woman on Instagram I love everything about you,” raved an admirer.

“You make any day better,” wrote a third social media user, referring to her caption.

Others tried to guess her location.

“Horton plaza? I got kicked out there for trying to shoot lol. Happy monday,” expressed a fan.

“No way! I was worried I would be too haha,” responded Julianne.

Whatever the case, it looked like the model and photographer were able to pull off the revealing photo shoot without any problems.

On January 31, Julianne showed off her incredible physique in a red polka-dot bikini as she reclined in a leather chair in a library. The top was strapless with a front-tie bow that left her cleavage on display, and she propped up her left knee while holding a book in her hand. The sensation glanced up at the camera with a sultry expression on her face and her hair falling around her shoulders.