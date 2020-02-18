Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Sizzles In Tight Shorts And Sports Bra For New Update

Anita Herbert often uses her Instagram presence to encourage her followers to get started on their fitness journey, and her most recent post was no exception.
On Monday, February 17, the Hungarian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself showing off her fit body to her 2.2 million Instagram followers. As fans of the model will know, she often pairs her inspirational posts with photos of her as inspirational figure.
The photo captured Herbert at the gym with machines in the background. The model posed with her front and right side to the camera as she held a dumbbell in each hand. Her arms were semi-flexed, highlighting the muscles and vein along her biceps and forearms. Herbert did not add a geotag to her post or indicate her location in the caption.
Herbert sported a mismatched two-piece workout set. On her upper body, she had on a black sports bra with a single thick strap going over her left shoulder. The one-shouldered top left her right side uncovered. The strap included a cutout in the middle that added a nice detail to the sports bra.
The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of uber tight shorts that sat a few inches bellow her bellybutton, leaving her chiseled abs fully on display. The black bottoms featured a light green waistband with the words “Make it better” printed across it in black. The shorts also had seams in the same green color.
I wish I knew this when I started my journey… . my progress would have been a LOT FASTER???? . If you are like me ????????♀️ and serious about your fitness goals… . ???? Planning is CRUCIAL! . I used to NEVER have a plan, was literally just winging it everyday. . And guess what happened… . ????I made ZERO progress & I lost MOTIVATION . ❌If you don’t have a plan the chances of failing are high, and that is because there is no structure & direction???? . Knowing you have a purpose for the day is already a GOAL???? you didn’t even know you had. . I know walking into a gym for the first time is ????intimidating???? . Not knowing exactly what you need to do is 10x worse!???? . Let’s go over a little planning checklist ???????????????? . ✅Plan your workouts BEFORE getting into the gym! Having an actual plan to follow makes you feel confident, saves time (no more walking around like a headless ????chicken not knowing what exercise to do next????????♀ *been there done that myself lol ✅STRUCTURE! An organized mind is a happy mind????????♀ ✅GOAL ORIENTED! When you make a plan, you are basically creating mini-goals! ✅CONFIDENCE! Knowing ????☝????what you are doing, when to do it & how to do it helps build your confidence. VERY important when it comes to fitness! . I want you to feel CONFIDENT when you walk into the gym & READY to smash your workout!???????????????????? . That’s exactly what I teach all my ????????FitQueens! . Hard work takes time, but guess what? . Time ⏰is going to pass regardless. . Might as well spend it working on ♥️YOURSELF and your goals! ???? . Tap ???????? #fitqueenarmy for some kick-ass ???? #GIRLPOWER . ????GET immediate access to my FitQueen 2020 workout guide for ONLY 49$ & START SMASHING YOUR GOALS TODAY! . LINK IN BIO ???? @fitqueen_army . Are you a PLANNER or a WINGER? ???? Let me know????????
Herbert did not share where her sportswear is from. The Central European beauty wore her dark tresses pulled back in a high ponytail that fell onto her back. Herbert also appeared to wear black mascara and a little bit of eye makeup that added intensity to her gaze.
In the caption, the trainer described the importance of having a plan when it comes to getting fit. She then invited those who might be interested to purchase her fitness guide by clicking on the link in her bio.
In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 31,400 likes and upwards of 400 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to ask questions about her guide and also to praise Herbert beauty and physique.
“Oh sweet lord [fire emoji] that physique,” one user wrote, adding a string of explosion emoji at the end of the comment.
“Winger… Starting to become a planner… especially after seeing YOU,” replied another fan.
“Well said, Anita! Keep killin it!” a third user chimed in.