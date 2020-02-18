Kaia Gerber Goes Topless In New NSFW Instagram Post

Supermodel Kaia Gerber had a surprising treat for her 5.3 million followers on Instagram this Tuesday afternoon.

The stunner went topless in a move that would be deemed risqué by most, but not by the daring model who has no problem putting her flawless figure on display for millions of people.

The 18-year-old beauty took the selfie in a mirror via her cellphone wearing nothing but gray sweatpants. The model, who is the daughter of former 90s supermodel Cindy Crawford, displayed at least six of her tattoos in the photo, including an “I know” tattoo on her right wrist, what appears to be an angel on the side of her left ribcage, and a heart on her left shoulder.

The model had her short, chin-length brunette hair parted to the right side in the photo displaying part of her strong jawline and left ear.

The five-foot-nine stunner was calculating with her arm positioning, using her left arm to cover her bare breasts in the photograph as to adhere to Instagram’s nudity policy.

The model sported a light no-makeup makeup look that utilized neutral shades. Gerber had a natural-looking lipstick color on and a bit of black eyeliner under her eyes as well as a light bronze eye-shadow. She also had a very light peach color blush swept along her high cheekbones. Gerber’s nails were cut short and rocked natural, a common look for runway models.

View this post on Instagram elf A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:58am PST

Gerber sported no accessories in the photo keeping in theme with the natural, nude look.

The brunette bombshell captioned the post as simply “elf” for her millions of fans. The post had garnered over 135,000 likes within an hour of going live, indicating that her followers certainly approved of the nude look. The post also received a lot of love and praise from fellow models and celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens.

“Yes we live for this,” acclaimed designer Alexander Wang commented on the post.

Paris Hilton simply shared a heart-eye emoji.

“Kween,” actress Ashley Benson wrote.

“KaiiiKi,” Gigi Hadid affectionately wrote in a comment that was followed by a fairy emoji. One would assume that is Hadid’s nickname for Kaia.

The model did not tag a location on her post giving no clues as to where in the world she might be, Gerber only opted for a background of beige and olive-colored doors to display to the world. Though, the model has been in New York recently as to finish off New York Fashion Week, where she walked for an array of designers including Marc Jacobs, as reported by The Inquisitr.