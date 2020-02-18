‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Thomas Plans The Perfect Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 19, indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will pull out all the stops as he puts his plan in motion. He knows that everything needs to be perfect if his plan is to succeed, per She Knows Soaps.

The only thing that Thomas wants is Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He has proved time and again that nothing will stand in the way of his dreams or desires and that he will scheme and plot until he has her in his life. He has used nearly everyone in his life to accomplish his goal including his girlfriend Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Thomas is still obsessed with Hope and is passionately pursuing her.

However, recently his plan has been rather covert. Instead of openly chasing Hope, he has turned her attention to him by using Zoe and Douglas. By flaunting his supposed relationship with the model, Hope and Douglas are concerned about Thomas’ future plans. Douglas is worried that Zoe will replace Hope as his mother. On the other hand, Hope fears that Thomas’ relationship with Zoe may change the status quo.

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas will make a bold move when he organizes a dinner party. He knows that he needs to make the night convincing so that Hope, Douglas, Zoe and everyone else believes him when he shocks them with his declaration.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas will invite his family to the dinner. Of course, he needs his family around when he proposes to Zoe. He wants it to seem authentic so that the model, Hope, and Douglas won’t have any doubts about his sincerity. Nobody would think that he was just manipulating Zoe if he openly asks her to marry him in front of all the important people in his life.

Thomas will create the perfect proposal by setting the scene with romantic flowers and candlelight. Of course, Zoe will also be fooled by Thomas’ proposal and her surprise will be genuine. Thomas is counting on the element of surprise and is hoping that it will also have an effect on Douglas and Hope.

In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Douglas will be very upset by his father’s move. He will be the center of attention as he tries to deal with his feelings. As for Hope, she will be stunned as she realizes that she may need to make a big decision regarding Thomas very soon.