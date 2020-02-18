Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Incredible Curves In Tiny Crop Top & Figure-Hugging Jeans

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, American model Yaslen Clemente delighted fans by uploading a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

The tantalizing photos show the 22-year-old posing in a living room. A white couch adorned with decorative pillows and a gray shag rug can be seen in the background. The fitness model sizzled in a plunging gray crop top from Forever 21 and a pair of distressed, high-waisted jeans manufactured by the clothing company, FITJEANS. Yaslen flaunted her enviable cleavage and washboard abs in the tiny top. Her figure-hugging pants also emphasized her sculpted hips and curvaceous thighs. In addition, she sported on-trend chunky white tennis shoes, a delicate choker necklace, and dainty stud earrings.

The first image consisted of the stunner standing with her shoulders back in front of a sizable mirror. She tilted her head, as she snapped the sizzling selfie with her smartphone. Yaslen altered her position for the following photo by flashing the peace sign and playfully sticking out her tongue.

The blond bombshell styled her long bob in a sleek side part, giving the otherwise casual look some sophistication. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, which featured voluminous lashes and coral-colored lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for FITJEANS, by implying the pants are flattering for those who have a curvier figure.

Many of Yaslen’s fans were quick to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re so unbelievably stunning,” gushed one admirer, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“@yaslenxoxo your outfit is absolute fire,” added a different devotee.

“You are extremely beautiful,” wrote another commenter.

“Could you be any cuter?” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Yaslen interacted with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. Fans seemed to adore the tantalizing post as it soon amassed more than 12,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she wore a tiny crocheted bikini while she posed with an adorable pig on a beach. That post has been liked over 41,000 times since it was shared.