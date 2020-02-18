Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Reportedly Extended By Several More Months

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has reportedly been extended until April 30 when her case will be reevaluated. Until that time, her manager, Jodi Montgomery, will continue serving as her conservator with complete control over the singer’s personal and medical decisions, according to documents purportedly received by Radar Online.

“And while Jodi has control over Britney’s medical and personal decisions, the star’s father, Jamie Spears, remains the ‘conservator of the estate,’ and controls all of his daughter’s financial decisions,” reported Radar.

Additional documents obtained by Radar Online supposedly state that Jodi has the power “to get security guards for Britney and caretakers, and she also has the power to file civil harassment restraining orders that she deems are appropriate.” Additionally, she can “communicate about Brit’s personal medical treatment, diagnosis and testing” and “will get all access to Brit’s psychiatric treatment and care.”

Before Jodi took over, Britney’s father served as his daughter’s conservator. He took up the role in 2007 but then stepped down following a reported abuse allegation from Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, last September. Federline accused Jamie of attacking his son. No criminal charges were filed, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order to prevent Jamie from seeing his grandsons for three years.

In the aftermath of Federline’s accusations, the relationship between Britney and her father fell apart. The abuse claims affected Britney’s custodial agreement with her ex-husband. The Inquisitr reported in December that the “Toxic” singer planned to fight for custody of her two sons, Sean and Preston, after her father damaged the previous arrangement.

In April of last year, Jamie reportedly experienced a health crisis that allegedly led to Britney having a mental breakdown. She checked herself into a wellness center around that time. As of now, it is not clear if she is still attending rehabilitation classes.

After stepping down, Jamie requested that Montgomery take over as the conservator. According to a September Radar Online article, she was only meant to remain conservator until January 20, 2020.

On February 14, a judge reportedly signed documents to extend Britney’s conservatorship until the end of April. The Radar article doesn’t state the reason for the supposed extension on Britney’s conservatorship. Still, the outlet does assert that fans have shown worry over her social media behavior over the last few months. However, the star and her boyfriend Sam Asghari say she’s doing just fine.

On Valentine’s Day, Asghari shared a throwback video of the couple going horseback riding.