Blond Stunner Bethany Lily April Rocks Unzipped Jeans On Instagram

Bethany Lily April has been posting lots of lingerie and bikini pics lately, opting for the former today with a new Instagram snap of her in sporty white lingerie and a pair of unzipped jeans. The model shared two photos in the series and tugged at her thong in both instances as she exuded flirty vibes.

The stunner kicked it off with a picture of her standing the camera straight-on with a pouty smile on her face.

Her bra and thong were white with colorful striped accents: the bra featured colorful straps and the thong had a colorful waistband. These were lime green in the middle bordered by hot pink and black. Plus, Bethany wore a pair of light distressed denim jeans that she left unzipped and these had rips on both of her upper thighs.

She completed her outfit with a white baseball cap and no further accessories, keeping the focus on her physique.

The sensation opted to wear her hair down with her wavy locks falling around both of her shoulders and added to the playful vibe with her makeup application. She wore dark liner on her lower lids, shimmery eyeshadow, blush, and light pink lipstick.

Bethany was photographed from her thighs up for the second photo, this time popping her left hip dramatically and tugging her bottoms even higher. She placed her right hand on her leg and parted her lips for a sultry look. She also wore the hat backwards and left some of her hair falling in front of her right shoulder.

Her adoring fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“I love matching. But not as much as I love getting lost in your calm yet fierce ocean blue eyes,” gushed an admirer.

Others responded to her comment asking people to tell her which picture they liked better.

“1 is my fav better close-up of your face,” explained a second social media user.

“Photo number 2 for me.I cant even be bothered wearing matching socks,” wrote a supporter.

One follower checked in on her health.

“Looking gorgeous Beth I hope the allergies have gone!” E they exclaimed.

“Unfortunately they have not I still have a rash,” wrote Bethany, punctuating her message with the see-no-evil monkey emoji.

In addition, the blonde shared another eye-catching update a couple of days ago, that time unzipping her bright blue bikini bottoms. The top had thick straps and a narrow cut that left her sideboob and cleavage on show and the bottoms were matching and high-waisted.