Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Get In Fiery Exchange Over Donald Trump And Mike Bloomberg On ‘The View’

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain butted heads again while debating whether they’d vote for Michael Bloomberg or Donald Trump in a hypothetical match-up in 2020, and the exchange quickly got heated. According to The Daily Beast, the pair got into a conversation that increasingly escalated as McCain slammed Behar for asking her who she would vote for, with Whoopi Goldberg jumping in to settle the conversation back down.

The exchange began over the discussion that Bloomberg has qualified for this week’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas. McCain expressed approval that the New York billionaire would finally be on the same stage as the other nominees, where he would have to defend his ideas and question the other presidential hopefuls – particularly as news was revealed this week that Bloomberg has made racist and sexist comments in the past.

McCain told her co-hosts that she believed that it was going to be harder to get the nomination than Bloomberg may be expecting. She added that if Democrats wanted to argue that they had the moral high ground with the New York Democrat as their nominee for president, it would be difficult given some of the things Bloomberg has said.

McCain referenced a lawsuit in which Bloomberg was sued for making a racist comment to a former female employee.

That’s when things began to get heated between Behar and McCain. Behar accused the conservative host of defending Trump, but McCain said that she wasn’t taking Trump’s side, only pointing out Bloomberg’s challenges. Behar pointed out Trump’s racist comments in the past, such as when he defended “both sides” in the Charlottesville riot that resulted in the death of one woman.

“It’s interesting that you have a problem we are talking about a candidate the way we would any other candidate. He just happens to be at the top getting the attention right now which is why we’re talking about him. I’m supposed to give Bloomberg a pass? Not on this show!”

The audience responded with applause and approval for her stand.

Behar pushed McCain to reveal who she was planning on voting for.

“Who I vote for is none of your business,” McCain replied, “but I am not voting for Trump and I sure as hell am not voting for Bloomberg.”

The two continued to argue before Goldberg stepped in, saying “you guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me to vote for a Democrat.”