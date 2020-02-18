Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Douglas Turns To Hope About Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 19 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will deal with an emotional issue as she tries to comfort her child. She will have her work cut out for her when Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) comes to her with his fears, per TV Guide.

Hope takes her role as Douglas’ joint-guardian seriously. B&B fans have seen her fiercely coming to his defense when she feels he has been threatened. Recently, she even took on his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), when she thought that he was not considering his son’s feelings.

At the time, Douglas was upset because his father was kissing Zoe every chance he got. The little boy worried as he saw them together and wondered if the model was going to be his new mother. At the time, Hope appeased him by telling him that she would always be his mother.

When Hope confronted Thomas for kissing Zoe in front of him, the designer had an easy defense. The only reason that the kiss upset Douglas was that the boy is still hoping that Hope and Thomas will get together. The designer conveniently pointed out that he was not the reason that they were not together. He was still open to a relationship with Hope if she wanted it too, but until then he was moving on with Zoe.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope and Douglas will have a heart-to-heart, as reported by The Inquisitr. The little boy has a lot to cope with and will turn to Hope as he tries to figure things out.

Douglas’ main concern is Thomas’ relationship with Zoe. The designer recently forced the model on him and they have been spending some time together. Although he openly told his father that he prefers spending time with Hope, Thomas has pushed the model onto his son. Douglas would rather just be with Hope and wishes that his father would stop forcing the issue. And since Thomas won’t listen to him, he will turn to Hope.

Douglas is also worried that Thomas and Zoe may get married. The little boy has faced so many obstacles in the short time since he has moved from New York. He doesn’t know what will happen if Thomas chooses to marry Zoe.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Hope will try to reassure the little boy but even she doesn’t have all the answers. Hope only knows that she needs to protect Douglas at all costs. And that may mean she needs to reconsider a relationship with Thomas.