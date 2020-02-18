Playboy Model Lexi Wood Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs For Instagram Followers

Canadian bombshell Lexi Wood flaunted her abs in a two-photo series on Tuesday afternoon for her 735,000 followers on Instagram.

The playboy model looked stunning in both pictures of her latest post while displaying her rock-hard, toned abs for her multitude of followers. Wood was sporting a simple white t-shirt that she had pulled up to her chest to put her abdomen area on full display. Despite the t-shirt being way too big for the five-foot-six model, she had no problems rocking it.

The brunette stunner coordinated the t-shirt with light blue denim shorts. The model used a single white sneaker lace as a belt to hold up the ripped jeans. Though the bottoms were high-waisted they did not obstruct the view of the model’s chiseled core.

The 22-year-old beauty finished the look off with a pair of black sunglasses that were hanging from the collar of her t-shirt stylishly. Wood had her light-blonde hair pulled up to the back of her head, with a few bangs hanging off the side of her face, framing and accentuating her high cheekbones.

The model kept her makeup to a minimum with neutrals and light tones. She wore a light bronze eye-shadow which she coordinated with a light pink lip. The look was concluded with a rosy-toned blush swept along the sides of her face.

The model was scrunching up her t-shirt with her hands in the first post of the series, while in the second picture, she was photographed with her hands inside of her pockets, a common model pose, while the t-shirt remained scrunched up by itself displaying even more of her abs than in the first photo.

The model was photographed inside of what appeared to be a private residence. Wood had indicated the location on her post as Los Angeles, California, a frequent dwelling of Instagram and Playboy models alike. She was photographed next to a large plant and was glowing in the photos as natural sunlight was radiating all throughout the room.

The model captioned the post with two gray heart emojis and tagged the brands Revolve and Lovers and Friends L.A. indicating that she is either in partnership with the brands or about to be.

Within 22 minutes of going live, the photos had already garnered more than 10,000 likes and 100 comments.

“Jesussss,” fellow Instagram model Kylie Rae wrote in a comment which was followed by a string of fire emojis.

“Queen,” wrote another user.

“Gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Body goals,” a fourth user wrote.

This is hardly the first time the model has shown off her stunning figure on Instagram. On February 7, the beauty showed off her body in Bali while rocking a tiny bikini, per The Inquisitr.