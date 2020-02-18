Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Derrière In Tight White Jeans

Swedish model and fitness inspiration Anna Nystrom took to her Instagram on Tuesday to flaunt her figure in a seriously booty-hugging outfit, much to the delight of her 8.5 million followers.

The blond beauty took to social media to post a photo of her enjoying the outdoors somewhere in Sweden, as indicated by her post’s geotag. She was photographed walking down the street in what appears to be a neighborhood. She posed on asphalt and a sidewalk and what could potentially be a house were visible behind her. Dark green foliage could also be seen in both the foreground — next to Anna — and in the background. The sky was a dull grayish color, which allowed the bombshell to take front and center in the shot.

For the image, Anna sported an all-white ensemble that popped against her bronzed skin. Her top wasn’t able to be fully seen, since she was captured from behind. From what could be deduced, she sported a white crop top with bra-like spaghetti straps. No other color could be seen on the top, but, since Anna tends to like monochromatic outfits, it may be safe to assume the top didn’t have any decoration. It was tied behind her in a loose knot, highlighting her sculpted back muscles.

On her lower half, Anna wore pants that were so tight they left very little to the imagination. The white jeans hugged her curves in all the right places, showcasing her fit derrière and toned legs. The photo only showed the model from the knees up, so fans weren’t able to see what type of footwear the Swede had on.

She kept her glam look fairly subtle for the snap, sporting a full face of natural makeup to accentuate her already gorgeous features. She filled in her brows and created a light smoky eye that consisted of eyeliner, mascara, and neutral shadow. She completed her look with highlighter on her cheekbones and a dusty rose color on her lips.

Anna did not wear any accessories except for a gorgeous white and brown watch on her left wrist. She left her long blond hair down in straight strands that fell across her back. She posed by running her right hand through her hair, potentially keeping it out of the way of the camera, while her legs appeared to be crossed at the ankles. She stood with her back toward the lens while peering coquettishly over her left shoulder, seemingly looking off into the distance.

The post proved to be incredibly popular with her followers. It has only been live on her account for 30 minutes, and it’s already earned her almost 36,000 likes and 460 comments. Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for the beauty, though most were left speechless and opted to comment using a series of emoji, including ones of the fire, heart, and heart-eyes variety.

“Stunning looking lady, beautiful style, hairstyle, great post as always Anna,” one fan complimented.

“Hottest of model ever,” a second follower wrote.

“Love the white pants,” penned a third.

“White looks great on you,” a fourth comment read.