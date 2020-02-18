‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett Debut Wedding Invitations On Instagram

Randall Emmett gave fans their first look on Valentine's Day.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are getting married in two months and over the weekend, the producer shared a video of their wedding invitations with his fans and followers on Instagram.

As he and the Vanderpump Rules star enjoyed a night out in honor of the Valentine’s Day holiday, Emmett posted a video to his page in which he was seen scanning over his and Kent’s wedding invitation for their April 18 nuptials in Newport Beach, California.

“Oh yes… Valentine’s Day and wedding invitations! Boom!” Emmett is heard saying in his short Instagram clip.

Then, as he pans the video to his fiancee, who is seen showing off her stunning diamond engagement ring, she declares, “It’s happening!”

During their outing, Kent was seen sporting a low-cut pink dress with long sleeves and light purple nails.

At the top of Kent and Emmett’s wedding invitation, a “L” and “R” monogram is seen above Kent’s name before her parents, including her late father, Kent Burningham, are mentioned. Meanwhile, below Kent’s name, Emmett’s mother and father, Leslee and Ethan Emmett, are listed.

As for the rest of the invitation, including the time and location of the couple’s nuptials, that was left off camera, and understandably so. After all, the couple surely doesn’t want their big day to become some sort of fan attraction for viewers of Vanderpump Rules and other fans of the two of them.

In the caption of Emmett’s post, he confirmed his wedding to Kent was just 60 days away and in the comments section of the post, he was met with congratulatory messages from a number of fans and followers, including PR maven Lizzie Grubman and DJ Sinatra, who Emmett said he will see this April.

In addition to Emmett’s video post of his and Kent’s wedding invitations, he also shared a couple of Valentine’s Day photos of himself and his soon-to-be wife, one of which featured them standing in front of what appeared to be a mountain range with sunglasses on their faces as they looked towards the sun.

In another Valentine’s Day post shared by Emmett, he and Kent were seen on the day they got engaged in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“You have and always will be my valentine. I love you till the end of time. @lalakent 4/18/2020,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emmett said he was counting the days until his wedding to Kent on Instagram earlier this month as he shared a photo from their engagement photo shoot with his online audience.