‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Rocks Revealing Bikini In Sultry Black-And-White Beach Snap

Camille Kostek sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared a smoking hot new photo that is proving hard to be ignored.

The sultry black-and-white snap was shared on Tuesday and was an instant hit with the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s 722,000 followers on the social media platform. The shot was captured on a beautiful beach, and saw the 27-year-old peering through her blond tresses off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

Camille often dazzles her fans by rocking a scandalous swimwear and did just that in her most recent Instagram appearance. The blond bombshell looked absolutely stunning in a skimpy bikini that exposed plenty of skin and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Camille sizzled in her barely-there two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a tiny, bralette-style top with unique buckle shoulder straps that were adorned with metal eyelet studs. It also boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets and left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Completing the model’s beach-day ensemble was a pair of high-cut bikini bottoms that teased a glimpse of Camille’s toned legs and pert derriere. It featured the same buckle design along its curved waistband, which the babe was captured adjusting on her hips. This drew attention to Camille’s flat midsection and abs, which she is far from shy about showing off.

No accessories were added to Camille’s look, allowing her flawless physique to take center stage. Her long hair spilled messily around her shoulders and in front of her face in beachy waves, and she opted for a minimal amount of makeup that made her natural beauty and freckles shine.

It wasn’t long before fans started taking notice of the Sports Illustrated cover girl’s latest Instagram post. After just 45 minutes of going live, the snap has racked up more than 13,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and left compliments in the comments section of the upload as well.

“You look so beautiful Camille,” one person wrote.

“QUEEN! You inspire me so much!!” said another.

“Ok so perfection does exist.” quipped a third.

“You’re absolutely a goddess,” commented a fourth.

Camille has been flooding her Instagram page with eye-popping bikini looks as of late. Another recent addition to her feed included a short video from her trip to the Dominican Republic, where she was on-location shooting for her upcoming feature in the 2020 edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Magazine. The clip captured the model dancing on the beach in a tiny black bikini and, to date, has earned nearly 56,000 likes.