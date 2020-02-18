Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested, Accused Of Punching Her In The Face

Brian Hickerson, the boyfriend of actress Hayden Panettiere, was arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly putting hands on her, according to a report by TMZ. Reports detail that Brian was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. in Wyoming where the couple was staying and was taken to jail.

Sources detail that the former Nashville star was struck by her boyfriend on the right side of her face with a closed fist. The person who called the authorities reported that Brian was locked out of the house after hitting Hayden and he was said to be intoxicated.

Documents from the Valentine’s Day arrest indicate that according to Hayden, she and Brian were in the bedroom when the fight happened. She alleged that he punched her and threw her around the room, and police noted that she had swelling as well as a scrape on her left hand. Authorities believe the scrape on her hand came from Brian’s watch, and Hayden’s face was also swollen and red when the police questioned her.

Brian was found in the driveway of the home in Jackson, Wyoming when police arrived. Apparently, he insisted that he had hired a private chef to be at the home so he could avoid being falsely accused of anything by Hayden. Police called the chef, who said he did see the pair arguing earlier in the evening. However, he had left before this incident took place.

Based on the information that police gathered at the home, they felt there was enough to charge Brian and book him. He was charged with both domestic battery as well as for interfering with a police officer, as he would not cooperate in identifying himself when the authorities first arrived.

Fans of Hayden’s know that this is not the first time she and Brian have made headlines over a domestic violence incident. Last May, he was arrested in Los Angeles with a charge of domestic violence.

People noted at the time that Brian was released on a $50,000 bond after that May 2019 arrest. Ultimately, the case was dismissed as it seems that Hayden was unwilling to testify.

It has also been rumored that Brian and his father also got into a physical, drunken dispute in Greenville, South Carolina in October 2018. Apparently, Hayden was present at that altercation as well.

Hayden and Brian were first spotted as a couple in August 2018 shortly after her split with boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Brian and Hayden are said to have become quite serious after dating for a few months. However, her loved ones have reportedly been worried about her and believe that he is a bad influence.

After the previous incident, Brian spoke out and defended his relationship with Hayden, claiming she was healthy and happy. He insisted that her friends and family had no concerns about the romance and asked that people respect their privacy.

So far, it does not appear that any statements from Hayden or Brian about this Valentine’s Day incident have been released. Fans of the Nashville star will be quite curious to see what comes next for this pair. They’ll also surely be anxious hear more about the incident in Wyoming and watch how the case proceeds.