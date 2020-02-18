Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested, Accused Of Punching Her In The Face

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly punching her in the side of the face, according to TMZ. Reports detail that Hickerson was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. in Wyoming, where the couple was spending the romantic holiday.

Sources detail that the former Nashville star was struck by her boyfriend on the right side of her face “with a closed fist.” The person who called the authorities reported that Hickerson was locked out of the house after hitting Panettiere. Hickerson was reportedly intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Panettiere’s Face Was Swollen & Red, According To Police

Police documents indicate that according to Panettiere, she and Hickerson were in the bedroom when the fight happened. She alleged that he punched her and threw her around the room. Police noted that she had swelling as well as a scrape on her left hand. Authorities believe the scrape on her hand came from Hickerson’s watch and noted Panettiere’s face was also swollen and red.

Hickerson was found in the driveway of the home in Jackson, Wyoming, when police arrived. Apparently, he insisted that he had hired a private chef to be at the home, so he could avoid being falsely accused of anything by Panettiere. Police called the chef, who confirmed that he did see the pair arguing earlier in the evening. However, the chef claimed he left before the incident took place.

Based on the information that police gathered at the home, they felt there was enough to charge Hickerson and book him. He was charged with both domestic battery and for interfering with a police officer, as he would not cooperate in identifying himself when the authorities first arrived.

Brian Hickerson Was Arrested For Domestic Violence In 2019 & Was Involved In A Physical Altercation In 2018

This is not the first time that Panettiere and Hickerson have made headlines over a domestic violence incident. Last May, Hickerson was arrested in Los Angeles on another domestic violence charge.

People Magazine noted at the time that Hickerson was released on a $50,000 bond. Ultimately, the case was dismissed.

It has also been rumored that Hickerson and his father got into a physical, drunken dispute in Greenville, South Carolina, in October 2018. Panettiere was reportedly present at the time of that altercation.

Shortly after the fight with his dad, Hickerson spoke out and defended his relationship with Panettiere, claiming that she was healthy and happy. He insisted that her friends and family had no concerns about the romance and asked that people respect their privacy.

So far, it does not appear that any statements from Panettiere and Hickerson about the latest incident have been released.

Panettiere and Hickerson were first spotted as a couple in August 2018 shortly after her split with boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere and Hickerson are said to have become quite serious after dating for just a few months. However, her loved ones have reportedly been worried about her and believe that Hickerson is a bad influence.