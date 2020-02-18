Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Plants A Seed Of Doubt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 18 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will try to make his case again. After his confrontation with Thomas, Liam still hasn’t given up on Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He thinks that he can still convince her of the truth, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam is the reason that Zoe is back at Forrester Creations. The model was fired after her role in the baby swap was revealed and she was left jobless and destitute. When Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) found her she was crashing with Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) friend.

Liam convinced Steffy to give Zoe another chance after they found out that Thomas and Zoe shared a connection. At the time, Thomas was confiding in Zoe and they wanted to stay one step ahead of the designer’s plans.

Steffy then forgave Zoe and she returned to the fashion house. Before long, Thomas made her his girlfriend in an attempt to make Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) jealous. And while Zoe previously swore her loyalty to Liam and Steffy, it seems that even she has fallen for Thomas’ masquerade. After sleeping with the Forrester heir, she is also convinced that he has moved on from Hope.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Liam will try to get through to Zoe. However, the model may not be open to hearing Liam’s opinion after her recent conversation with Thomas. When she asked Thomas if he was just using her as a stepping-stone to get to Hope, he denied the allegation. He pleaded that he had moved on from Hope.

Liam could try to open Zoe’s eyes by showing her how quickly her romance with Thomas has progressed. They have gone from just being friends to hot-and-heavy in a matter of weeks. He may question the timeline and ask Zoe if it makes sense to her.

The IT specialist could also ask the model to consider Thomas’ recent actions. With Zoe’s birthday, he did not choose to keep it quiet and intimate. Instead, he chose to celebrate at Forrester Creations and invite Hope and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to see it. In fact, every time that Thomas makes a public declaration to Zoe, Hope and Douglas just happen to witness it. Doesn’t that seem strange to her?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will ask Zoe to marry him this week. However, the model won’t give Thomas a straight answer. It seems as if Liam may actually plant a seed of doubt in her mind because she will first ask Thomas to fulfill a certain condition.