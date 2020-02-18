Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Online Negativity: ‘It’s Definitely Difficult’

Celebrities often have to deal with negativity online and that includes reality show stars as well. Now, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is opening up about online negativity and how she deals with it.

Speaking to Pop Culture, the mom-of-three explained, “It’s definitely difficult, and sometimes, it definitely gets to me.”

Jenelle has received negative comments on her social media accounts currently and in the past. After announcing she was taking a hiatus from posting online on Saturday, she returned to her social media accounts on Monday. She used the return to share a photo of herself on Instagram while sharing an update about her relationship with David Eason. While some fans may find it strange that she only left social media for a small amount of time, it sounds like that may be one of the ways Jenelle deals with the negativity.

‘That’s when you have to put down your phone, you have to step away. And you have to know when to do that, because it can get addicting, and you can be looking at it for hours. And then all of a sudden, you notice… you have such a bad attitude towards everyone that talks to you. And you’re like, ‘Go away, I’m mad at my phone. I’m not mad at you guys, I’m sorry.'”

For nearly a decade, Jenelle shared her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. During that time, fans were given an inside look at her life, the good and the bad. As a result, she has had to deal with the public scrutiny. While she is no longer being featured on the show, she has still had to deal with online negativity. Despite that, Jenelle explains that she “can’t look” at the negative stuff, but rather posts things and “steps away.”

Recent negativity that Jenelle has been dealing with online may have something to do with the fact that some fans assume she and her estranged husband David Eason are back together. Although Jenelle lives in Tennesee with her kids, she has been spotted back in North Carolina and also out with David. The former reality show star insists that the two are not together, though, but rather are trying to figure out what to do about their futures.

It is great to hear that Jenelle Evans has found a way to distance herself from the negativity that she faces online.