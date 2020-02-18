Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Insane Gym Bod In New Instagram Share

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her insane gym bod in a new Instagram share. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has been hard at work refining her shape since giving birth to son Angelo James in May of 2019.

It appears she has achieved her goal of looking even better than she did before becoming a mother of three children. Besides Angelo, Nicole also has son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna.

In a snapshot taken in what looks like a locker room of a public gym, Nicole took a selfie in a mirror to show off the results of her dedication to fitness and the hard work she has put in over the past months.

The image shows Nicole wearing a black tank top over what appears to be a black-and-gray sports bra. Her tank top reads “master the mind,” a sentiment which likely helps her stay motivated to push further in her intense workouts. She revealed in the caption that she exercises four to five days a week.

Her legs are clad in workout leggings and on her feet are sneakers. Nicole is wearing a white baseball cap atop her long, brown and blond-highlighted tresses. Nicole also wears headphones that fit snugly over her cap. She likely listens to music to motivate her during her workouts.

Nicole noted in the caption that she runs and lifts weights, a great mix of cardio and strength training that is sure to get her the results she desires.

The 4-foot 8-inch dynamo is aware that she carries weight differently than women who are taller than she is, so she carefully monitors her diet and exercise routine but also allows for an indulgence or two. She has shared in previous Instagram posts that she occasionally enjoys a glass of wine in the evenings as a way to unwind.

Nicole’s fans posted messages of encouragement in the comments section of her post.

“Way to go it’s so important for moms to take time for us,” shared one fan and follower of the reality star.

“You look good Snooks!! I gotta do the same, 3 babies myself…but I don’t look like you! I look like I actually had 3!!” joked a second Instagram user, followed by three laughing and crying emoji.

“So pretty! Get it Mawma!” said a third supporter, calling Nicole the endearment she regularly uses to describe herself or her children.

The reality star will appear on the newest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will debut on Thursday, February 27. She filmed the forthcoming episodes before announcing she would leave the show to devote more time to her family and her business ventures.