Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Killer Curves In Pink Cut-Out One-Piece On Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko turned up the heat on her Instagram account on Tuesday with a new Bang Energy video. In the clip on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a neon pink, cut-out one-piece that left very little to the imagination as she enjoyed some rooftop sunbathing.

The video showed Anastasiya hanging out at what appeared to be a rooftop pool, complete with lounge chairs and a stunning view of the skyline. However, it is unclear exactly where the video was shot. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Anastasiya and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked like she was enjoying the relaxing day in her skintight swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Anastasiya’s one-piece featured two thin, criss-cross strings that tied around her neck. The strings held up triangular fabric on her breasts, though the fabric hardly provided any coverage for her busty chest. The neckline dipped into the model’s waist, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, a bit of sideboob was also on show.

Anastasiya’s flat tummy was also on display via an oval cut-out at the center of the swimwear. The cut-out ended just below her belly button. The lower half of the babe’s one-piece was cut in a thong shape and covered only what was necessary. The sides came up high on Anastasiya’s hips to emphasize her hourglass figure and put her long, shapely legs on full display.

Anastasiya completed the look with a sheer, white cloth wrapped loosely around her waist, as well as some gold bracelets, a gold purse, and a pair of futuristic, chunky sunglasses. Her long, blond hair fell down her back in luscious waves.

The video opened with Anastasiya showing off her look from the front as she played with her hair. In the next clip, she sat on her knees on a towel and faced away from the camera, giving fans a full view of her pert derriere popping out of the thong. Finally, the camera showed Anastasiya on her knees from the front, which emphasized her curves even more.

The post garnered more than 28,000 likes and just over 260 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Anastasiya’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Love you sweetheart,” one fan said.

“The most beautiful,” another user added with a red heart.

This wasn’t the only cut-out suit that Anastasiya rocked this week. On Monday evening, she showed off her body once more in a plunging white one-piece.