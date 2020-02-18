‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Victor Knows Everything

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, February 18 reveals Phyllis blackmailing Chelsea, Nikki accusing Sharon of being pregnant, Victor telling Nick that he knows about Sharon, and guests arrive for the grand gala.

Upstairs at the hotel, Chance (Donny Boaz) gifted Abby (Melissa Ordway) with a Grand Phoenix plaque. Downstairs, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) talked over Phyllis’s terms for keeping her silence about Adam (Mark Grossman) killing somebody in Las Vegas. Phyllis wanted Chelsea to share her shares in the hotel. Adam called, and he let Chelsea know he got them a suite, so Chelsea went upstairs to talk to him. Adam admitted that Phyllis knew the truth, and Chelsea decided to choose him every time. Abby learned that Chelsea sold Phyllis her shares, and was furious. After Abby stormed out, Chance asked Phyllis what she was doing, and Phyllis mentioned it was more what he and Adam did in Vegas. Chance marveled at Phyllis’s ruthlessness, and he asked her what she wanted. Phyllis admitted she wants all of The Grand Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) visited Victor (Eric Braeden) at The Ranch. There, Victor revealed that he knows all about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer. Stunned, Nick asked his father to keep Sharon’s secret. Victor worried about how everything was affecting Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Nick admitted it had been trying for his and Sharon’s daughter to accept the situation. Victor asked Nick to let him know if they needed anything, and Nick agreed. Then, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) arrived, and Victor asked for a hint of his surprise. However, they refused.

At Sharon’s, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gifted her Traci’s (Beth Maitland) new book to read during chemo. After the treatment was finished, Sharon complained about how boring it is. Because she felt fine, Sharon declared she wanted to dress up and attend the gala.

Victor and Nikki arrived at Top of the Tower for the celebration party, and Victor was impressed with all of Nikki’s hard work. Victor told his wife that without her, he might not have made it to where he is today. Guests began to arrive, and Phyllis irritated Abby by showing up, but Phyllis noted that since they’re partners again at the hotel, she’s practically family.

In the bathroom, Nikki noticed Sharon’s nausea and worried that she was pregnant. Sharon laughed and blamed Nikki’s skimping on the catering budget for her upset stomach. Sharon rejoined Rey and Nick, and she relayed that Nikki thought she was going to have a baby. Then, Noah (Robert Adamson) showed up and hugged Sharon. Noah claimed that he’s part of Nikki’s surprise for Victor, but he came to see Sharon. Victor’s brother Matt (Robert Parucha) and his first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett), also walked in. Victor loved seeing them. Then, Victor welcomed everyone to the 50th-anniversary celebration of Newman Enterprises.