Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Says ‘Disrespectful’ Duchess Used Royal Family, Is ‘Jealous’ Of Kate Middleton

Samantha Markle says her sister used the royal family as a launching pad for bigger things.

Meghan Markle is jealous of Kate Middleton, according to her estranged half-sister Samantha. In a new interview, the vocal sibling of the former Suits star reacted to her sister’s shocking announcement that she and Prince Harry will be stepping down from their royal roles. Samantha ripped Meghan as she said she could never compare to Kate. She also accused her sister of using the royal family to give her acting career a boost.

In an interview with the Daily Star Online, Samantha reacted to reports that Prince Harry allegedly touted his wife’s voiceover skills when talking to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King in the UK last July.

In the Daily Star interview, Samantha, the 55-year-old daughter of Thomas Markle, called the Disney talk “inappropriate” because it occurred before Meghan and Harry made the announcement that they will step down as senior members of the royal family. Samantha added that talking about Meghan’s acting skills when she was still a working member of the royal family was “disrespectful of royal protocol,” and said, “It’s like cheating on a spouse and giving a phone number for a dinner date before being divorced.”

Samantha also accused Meghan of using her status as a royal family member to help her acting career after leaving her role as Rachel Zane on the USA Network series Suits.

“She kept her agent and manager and might have landed a Disney deal. It seems that the British royal family was a launchpad for high places that Suits couldn’t get her,” Samantha said.

Meghan’s estranged sister also accused her of purposely overshadowing Duchess Kate’s January 9th birthday with the announcement on January 8th that she and Harry were stepping down from their royal roles.

“Sad she would do that on Kate’s birthday. I believe she was jealous of beautiful Kate,” Samantha said of her sister’s shocking announcement. “She could never compare. Kate is iconic. Perfect Queen material and lovely as a family member, especially as a mother.”

The estranged sister of Meghan also raved about Kate’s impeccable fashion sense and noted how the Duchess of Cambridge she can make a $200 dress look like much more. Amid the “Megxit” backlash, Samantha also advised her own sister to get back into a more favorable light with the public by doing more humanitarian work.

Samantha Markle has been a regular critic of her sister ever since Meghan started dating Prince Harry in 2017. Samantha, who has yet to meet her nephew, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, previously accused Meghan of choosing wealth and fame over her family.

In the past, Samantha has called her half-sister “heartless,” “insincere” and “rude,” per E! News.