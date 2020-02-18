Ana Cheri Teases Millions Of Instagram Fans In Tiny Cheetah-Print Bikini

Fitness model Ana Cheri continues to raise the temperature on her Instagram feed for her 12.4 million followers.

The brunette bombshell posted a two-photo series on Tuesday that had tens of thousands of fans instantly awarding Cheri their approval.

The model was posing for her multitude of followers in a tiny cheetah-print two-piece bikini that left very little to the imagination. The bikini top, which tied around her neck, gave her voluptuous figure a lift while still leaving plenty of her cleavage exposed. The model had her left arm resting softly below her chest and holding onto her right elbow, creating an angle that perfectly framed the model’s top.

The bikini bottom, which was just as tiny, had strings tied into playful bows on the side of the model’s waist. The bows sat up high further drawing the eyes’ attention to her tanned and flat abdomen area. The model had her left leg bent out in front of her which helped display Cheri’s famous hourglass curves.

The model directed her smoldering gaze into the camera in the first picture in the series, but disengaged with the audience in the second picture, looking somewhere into the distance. The second picture, which did not deviate much from the first, also exposed more of the model’s long, tanned legs.

The model had accessorized the smoking hot bikini with a black bucket hat and gold hoop earrings. She also donned a minimalist-style necklace and ring. The model sported her hair in natural-looking beach waves, indicating she might have gone for a swim nearby.

Ana was pictured in front of a lush landscape in both photos that featured tree branches and bushes in the background. The model had tagged the location as Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Despite being photographed amongst nature in one of the most popular resort cities in the world, Ana remained the center of attention in the pictures.

The 33-year-old model had captioned the series of photos with a greeting to her fans, saying “Hola Chola,” followed by a black heart emoji and a wish for everyone to have a happy Tuesday. She continued the caption with a series of fitness and location hashtags and the URL for her website.

The post garnered 47,000 plus likes in the first 40 minutes of being posted as well as hundreds of comments, with the numbers increasing every second.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one user said in a comment.

“Damn u r sooooo hot,” another user said.

“Wow,” a third admirer wrote, with a series of heart-eye emojis.

The model had previously been photographed in the same bikini just yesterday, per The Inquisitr.