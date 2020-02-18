Billie Eilish Talks ‘No Time To Die’ Bond Theme & 2021 Oscar Buzz On ‘GMA’

Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish sat down for an interview with Good Morning America alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell and legendary film composer Hans Zimmer to discuss their collaboration on the newest James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die.” Also discussed was a buzz surrounding the tune as a possible contender for a Best Original Song nod for the 2021 Oscars.

The brother and sister songwriting team, who swept the 2020 Grammy Awards by taking home five trophies, sat alongside Zimmer for the revealing interview. Zimmer took the lead on the orchestral arrangement of the tune, the theme of the yet-to-be-released Bond film of the same name.

Billie and Finneas revealed that creating a soundtrack tune together for the iconic James Bond series of films was something they could have only dreamed of when they were creating music in their childhood bedrooms just a few short years ago.

“It was crazy, it’s literally been something that, like, Finneas and I have wanted to do for years,” said the 18-year-old singer. “We were always telling everybody on our team like if anything ever comes up that has to do with Bond, like we want to be involved, like anything we can do just pitch us.”

Her brother agreed with his sister’s statements during the Good Morning America sit down.

“We knew we wanted the song to be the same title as the film, too,” said Finneas. “We lucked out on the title. So it wasn’t called The Quantum of Solace. Wonderful, wonderful film title, wonderful film, but hard title to write.”

The twosome released the official track on February 14, featuring the song in an Instagram post where Billie is pictured in a black-and-white image, with the title track written in the font of the film title alongside her.

Billie and Finneas were two of a select few who have yet to see the film in its entirety. This was in order for them to write music and lyrics that would forever join the film to the music world.

Billie and Finneas are in good company as the composers of the titular tune for the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise. Artists such as Adele and Sam Smith have recorded music for the film, songs that were eventually nominated for Academy Awards.

When asked if they think they might be back at the Oscars next year as nominees for the tune, following in the footsteps of the aforementioned artists, Finneas quipped, “not if there is a Frozen 3!”

The brother and sister duo performed a rendition of The Beatles song “Yesterday” during the “In Memorium” segment of this year’s Oscars telecast.