Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Admits He’s Very Lonely, Says ‘It’s Almost Time’ To Start Dating Again

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted television star Duane Chapman is still struggling quite a bit after losing his wife Beth Chapman about eight months ago. Dog recently appeared with gal pal Moon Angell on The Dr. Oz Show and proposed to her. Now, in a new interview, he’s admitting that there was more to this story.

In a chat with ET Online, Dog admitted that he had planned that proposal ahead of time. However, he says now that he surprised Moon with that proposal as a way to stop the rumors that the two were dating, as he knew she would say no.

Despite the fact that Moon has reportedly moved out of Dog’s home after doing The Dr. Oz Show, he says that she is still working for him and taking care of the finances. He insists that the two were never dating, but that if she had been open to it, he would have dated her. For now, however, his heart clearly is still with Beth.

“Oh, I miss her. Eight months, that’s the worst part, it seems like yesterday and they say ‘time heals all wounds.’ No, it doesn’t,” Dog says of Beth’s absence.

Dog says he misses his wife’s encouragement, comments, touch, and smell, and all of her teasing. He says that she was the glue that held the family together and he is clearly struggling to try to hold things together with her gone.

It is clear in the interview that Dog is still struggling a great deal and that his emotions remain quite raw. He admits that he’s very lonesome and he explains that he brought Moon into his life in great part because she knew Beth and would talk about a lot of the memories they all built together.

“No one will ever love you like Beth did. You better stop looking for that because there is no woman alive that will ever love you like that,” Moon would tell Dog, he acknowledges.

Dog seems relieved that rumors of a romantic relationship with Moon seem to have subsided. However, he does feel that he might try actually dating soon.

The reality television star needed to take breaks during this ET Online interview several times due to his emotions. He says he’s trying to push forward and he has one outlaw, in particular, he’s trying to hunt down. He says this is one Beth was quite involved with and he’s hoping to make her proud.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star has admitted that he had times where he was ready to give up and join Beth. Now he says, he’s made progress. He says he’s not afraid to die anymore, but he’s also not going to do anything rash. He’s clearly still in deep mourning over Beth’s death, but fans are glad to see he seems to be doing a bit better.