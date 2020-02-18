Kelly Ripa Shows Off Trim Waist In Sexy, Animal Print Dress

Kelly Ripa is showing off her keen sense of fashion with another hot and chic look. As fans of Live With Kelly and Ryan know, the mother of three regularly flaunts her killer figure in a variety of beautiful dresses on the hit morning show and earlier today was no exception. In a new post that was shared by the show’s Instagram page, Ripa looked picture-perfect.

The short video post started off with the a few members from the studio audience dancing on stage like they always do prior to the show. After a few seconds of dancing, the camera went behind-the-scenes, filming Ryan Seacrest backstage. He shook hands with a few people in the hallway before making his way to Ripa’s dressing room. The 49-year-old looked stunning in a tight fitting brown dress with black animal stripes that hit just around her ankles. The star’s trim waist was on full display with a matching belt.

The gorgeous ensemble also featured a plunging neckline, giving little glimpses cleavage. Like she normally does, Ripa wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Seacrest also looked dapper in a pair of jeans, a black t-shirt, and a black jacket on top. Since the post went live, fans of the show have given it a ton of attention.

In addition to over 500 likes, the post has also amassed 20 comments in less than an hour of going live. Some of the show’s fans took to the post to let Ripa and Seacrest know that they look amazing while countless others raved over Ripa’s outfit. A few more simply dropped a line to share that they are huge fans of the show while many others simply commented by using emoji.

“Love you both, I never miss a show,” one fan commented.

“We’re watching! We would love to come on your show with our Painting Parrot! You won’t be disappointed,” a second social media user wrote.

“Hello from Illinois!,” one more added along with a series of various emoji.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Ripa showed off her killer dance moves in a sexy and sweaty workout video that was shared on her Instagram stories. The mother of three put her killer figure on display while clad in a silver metallic sports bra and tight black leggings, completing the outfit with a pair of brand new white sneakers.