Kindly Myers Says She’s On Her ‘Worst Behavior’ In Sparkling Silver Bikini On Instagram

Instagram model Kindly Myers, also known by her fans as the “professional smokeshow,” tripled the heat on her feed with a new post on Tuesday. In a photo and video, the bombshell babe posed alongside fellow models Malia Moon Yee and Lizzy Acosta while wearing a tiny silver bikini. In the caption, Kindly admitted that she was up to no good.

The post showed Kindly, Malia, and Lizzy posing on their knees in the grass outside in front of what looked to be a shaded porch. The women were surrounded by green trees and stunning flowers. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on the models and bounced off their glowing skin. At the center of the photoshoot, Kindly looked better than ever in a sparkling two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

Kindly’s look included a triangle-shaped, silver sequined top with a black trim. The top just barely covered up the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, some underboob popped out underneath the tiny, black string at the bottom, as well as some sideboob.

Kindly’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching, triangle-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottoms sat low on her waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high on Kindly’s hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

Kindly did not appear to be rocking any accessories with her swimwear, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, thick eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. Kindly’s long, blond hair fell down her back in messy waves.

Malia and Lizzy rocked matching outfits as they posed at Kindly’s sides and tugged at each other’s bikini strings playfully. Meanwhile, in the photo, Kindly spread her legs slightly and rested one arm at her chest, which pushed her cleavage out even further. She flashed a huge smile at the camera.

The post also included a behind-the-scenes video of the girls repositioning themselves.

Kindly’s post garnered more than 4,300 likes and just over 80 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for the trio in the comments section.

“Looks like a great time,” one fan said.

“Three perfect ladies,” another user added with fire emoji.

Kindly knows just how to drive her fans wild, with friends or on her own. Earlier this week, she posed for a solo shot in the pool as she rocked a green bikini.