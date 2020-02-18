‘DWTS’ Witney Carson Apologizes For Missing Tour Date Due To ‘Amazing’ Opportunity

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson apologized to fans on Instagram for missing a scheduled tour date of the series’ live performances. She stated on the social media site that her temporary absence was due to an “amazing” opportunity.

Witney remarked that she was sorry she would not be able to perform at a scheduled tour stop in Greenville, South Carolina, where the show would go on without her at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena tonight, February 18.

The dance pro then told fans that she wished she could make both commitments so no one would be disappointed.

Witney looked breathtaking in the image she shared along with her photo share to Instagram.

The close-up shot featured Witney seated in a chair and taking a selfie.

She is wearing a stunning white shirt with delicate detailing. The garment has stripes in a corresponding satin and cotton pattern. The banding on the shirt’s sleeves and buttons are also a satin material.

With the blouse, Whitney wore a delicate set of necklaces in gold. One was a thin chain and the other has a small medallion.

Her gorgeous engagement and wedding rings from husband of four years, Carson McAllister, are prominently displayed.

Witney‘s hairstyle and makeup application are dramatic. Bright and shimmering shadow highlights her eyes, which are rimmed on the top in black with lots of mascara to elongate her lashes. Witney used a lighter peach eyeshadow on her lids, with a lighter version of the same color extended up towards her arched and filled-in brows.

As for her lips, which she playfully pursed for the camera, Witney chose a coral color, a perfect look that balances out her face and is natural enough for the opportunity she referenced in her post.

Fans loved Witney’s look and wished her the best of luck with this new and exciting opportunity.

“I’m just so happy I got to see you in St Louis last Friday!! remarked one fan in the comments section of the post.

“But can we discuss how good you look?” noted a second fan of the professional dancer.

“Good luck on the job, go get ’em,” said a third follower.

The Dancing with the Stars Live Tour features professional dancers from the long-running ABC reality competition series and celebrity guests in for two hours of excitement, fun, and stories.

Witney takes the stage nightly alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach.

Joining the pros are Season 28 mirrorball winner and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, former The Office star Kate Flannery, actor Kel Mitchell, singer Ally Brooke, country superstar Lauren Alaina, and model Sailor Brinkley-Cook. The tour will run through April of this year.

Dancing with the Stars is scheduled to return to ABC’s lineup of shows in the fall of this year.