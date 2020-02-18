Taraji P. Henson Slays In Semi-Sheer White Outfit On The Beach

Actress Taraji P. Henson stunned her 15.2 million Instagram followers with a breathtaking snap that captured a moment during her vacation in Los Cabos. In the shot, Taraji stood on an empty beach with a luxurious resort visible in the background, and she rocked a semi-sheer white ensemble that showcased her curves to perfection.

Though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, in the caption, Taraji mentioned that she was already missing Nobu Los Cabos. It seems that Taraji spent some time at the luxurious resort in Mexico, and the photo she took was snapped by her husband-to-be Kelvin Hayden, who she tagged in the caption as well.

Taraji sizzled in a white ensemble that managed to be seductive and fashion-forward at the same time. The look started with a one-piece white swimsuit that covered up Taraji’s cleavage. The swimsuit was a high-cut style, and the way it was cut over her hips elongated her curvaceous legs. Though the hue of the swimsuit was simple, it appeared to have some embellishments along the arm and leg holes for an extra dose of glamour.

Taraji finished off the ensemble with a swimsuit cover-up that was a maxi length. The cover-up was crafted from a semi-sheer fabric, and the silhouette of Taraji’s legs was clearly visible through the fabric. The cover-up also had a cowl hood detail that Taraji draped over her hair. She posed with one hand resting on her thigh and the other bent, resting on the top of her head as she gazed off into the distance.

Taraji also added a pair of colorful sunglasses to complete the look. Given the angle the shot was taken at, Taraji’s face wasn’t too visible in detail. Instead, fans were just able to marvel at her toned physique.

The most received over 98,900 likes within just 16 hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. Many of Taraji’s fans also took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her smoking hot Instagram update, and the post earned 341 comments within the same short time span.

“I wasn’t ready for this,” one fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji and a heart eyes emoji.

“Stunning shot!” another follower added.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan said.

Another fan seemed to envision Taraji in a different type of white garment, and commented “can’t wait for the wedding.”

The actress loves to thrill her fans with Instagram updates, and even occasionally shares shots that capture a sillier side of her personality. Back in December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Taraji posed a shot in which she rocked an ugly Christmas sweater on the set of one of her projects with her dog K Ball by her side.