Hannah Brown Says She’s Headed To Christian Mingle After Raya Dating App Keeps Her Waiting Post-‘Bachelorette’

'The Bachelorette' star is feeling rejected by Raya.

Hannah Brown says she can’t get on Raya. The Bachelorette star posted a hilarious clip on her Instagram story to reveal that the membership-based dating and social networking app has her on a long waitlist despite her reality TV fame.

In her story, Hannah said her friend, a pastor, was able to get on Raya but she is still waiting.

“You guys, I don’t know if you know this, but, I was the Bachelorette, and I can’t get on Raya,” Hannah said, per Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been on the waiting list for months now. … I’m done, Christian Mingle here I come.”

Hannah also referenced last season’s Bachelorette drama as she added, “I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point, but if not, they don’t know the gospel… Jesus still loves me.”

Fans of the ABC dating franchise know that Hannah said the “Jesus still loves me” phrase after she was shamed by Bachelorette suitor Luke Parker for having premarital sex. She went on to have sex in a Netherland’s windmill with current Bachelor star Peter Weber—four times. Hannah’s iconic phrase became the theme for her entire Bachelorette season.

Hannah struck out with love on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and her own season of The Bachelorette, but she shouldn’t be so hard on herself when it comes to Raya. Only eight percent of Raya’s applicants are approved to join the private app for “dating, networking, and making new friends,” and there are 100,000 people on the waiting list to get into the site’s elite community of 10,000 members, according to Business Insider. An anonymous global committee and a secret algorithm determine who can join Raya based on a referral-based application process.

Celebrities who use or have used Raya include Channing Tatum, Cara Delevigne, Ben Affleck, Drew Barrymore, John Mayer and more.

As for Christian Mingle, Hannah has all the requirements needed for that site: She’s Christian, single, and ready to mingle. Or is she?

Dating app drama aside, Hannah recently joked that it’s “sisters before misters” for her. The former pageant queen spent Valentine’s Day at Disneyland with her pastor pal.

Fans have been following Hannah’s post-Bachelorette journey following her split from her final pick, Jed Wyatt, last spring. After Hannah headed to Dancing with the Stars, many fans thought she made a great match with her pro partner, Alan Bersten, but the two reportedly kept things in the friend zone as they focused on their mirrorball trophy win.