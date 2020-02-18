Kentucky Atheist Awarded $150,000 After State Refuses To Issue ‘IMGOD’ Vanity License Plates

Almost all of the money will go to pay his court costs.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has been ordered to pay an atheist just over $150,000 after denying him a vanity plate that reads “IMGOD,” CTV News reports.

For decades now, states have been offering vehicle owners that chance to order customized “vanity” license plates, and indeed that option is now available in all 50 states (or, as is the case in Kentucky and a handful of other states, officially a “Commonwealth”). The messages of most such plates are pretty mundane; the user’s name or initials, for example, or a reference to their favorite sports team.

And of course, there are the religious ones, with messages such as “JZSSAVES” or “GODSLUV.”

But what if the message is anti-religious?

Ben Hart, who says he grew up religious but now identifies as an atheist, applied for vanity plates in 2016 that had a rather direct message: “IMGOD.” However, the Commonwealth denied him those plates, saying that the phrase he wanted “did not meet the requirement” for vanity plates.

Kentucky law allows for applicants to get vanity plates if they meet certain requirements such as equaling or having fewer than a certain number of characters, or if they are “not discriminatory on the basis of sex, race, religion or nationality.”

Hart sued, arguing that the state’s refusal to grant him the vanity plate with its seemingly anti-religion message was unconstitutional and violated his First Amendment rights to free speech. Further, Hart and his legal team noted that Kentucky had awarded vanity plates that reference God to other applicants, including some pro-God ones, such as “TRYGOD” or “GODLVS,” and at least one other seemingly anti-religious vanity plate, “NOGOD.”

It took years for his case to work its way through the courts, but in November 2019, a court finally agreed that the vanity plates Hart wanted were constitutionally-protected free speech, and that he should be awarded his plates, which he eventually was.

Unfortunately for Hart and his legal team, by this time the case had racked up $150,715 in court costs, and Hart tried to get that money back from the Commonwealth. This week, he succeeded, and a judge ordered the state to pay that amount to Hart.

The state’s attorney’s had argued that the legal fees were “excessive.”

In a joint statement, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom From Religion Foundation both noted that the high cost Kentucky was forced to pay in trying to censor an applicant’s license plates should be a warning about the necessity for free speech.

“The Commonwealth does not allow drivers to say anything they want with a license plate message. That’s fine, but the First Amendment also imposes limits on the Commonwealth. And in this case, as explained below, the Commonwealth went too far,” the statement said.