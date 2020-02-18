Ayesha Curry Lies Back In A Blue Bikini In Vacation Photos

Ayesha sizzled in a blue tie-dye bikini while vacationing with her husband, Steph Curry.

Ayesha Curry put her flawless bikini body on show in a number of gorgeous new photos posted to social media this week. The beauty proudly displayed her curves and her impressive body confidence as she posed in a blue two-piece while enjoying the sunshine with her husband, basketball superstar Steph Curry, somewhere tropical.

The 30-year-old mom of three looked gorgeous as she flashed some skin in the new upload, which she shared with her 7.1 million followers on February 17.

The first shot showed the cookbook author and actress as she flashed a huge grin while she cuddled up to Steph, who she had her right arm around.

Steph also showed off a smile as he leaned across onto his wife’s sunbed, which was covered by a white towel, with a pair of black framed sunglasses on his eyes.

That was just one of a number of photos contained in the new vacation upload, though.

The second shot gave fans a better look at Ayesha’s bikini body. It showed her as she laid back on her sunbed with her right arm on her forehead with her head tilted upwards towards the sky and her eyes closed.

The beauty had her left leg stretched out in front of her with her right leg bent and resting underneath it.

She seriously stunned in her fun bikini look, which featured a blue and white tie-dye print.

The top was a crop-top design with thicker straps over both of her shoulders, while the bottoms sat below her bellybutton and perfectly framed her toned middle.

In the third photo, the cute couple – who married back in 2011 and share three children together – cuddled up again as they pulled some funny faces.

The fourth snap in the upload was of the duo looking happy and healthy as they once again flashed their big smiles for the camera.

Ayesha appeared to go makeup-free in the photos and had her long haired piled up on her head as she let her stunning natural beauty do all the talking. As for her accessories, she wore two gold necklaces around her neck and a gold ring on her right hand.

She posted the snaps with a number of different emoji, including a wave, a sunshine, a blue heart, and a champagne bottle.

The upload has received more than 575,000 likes since Ayesha posted it to her account.

The latest look at the seriously loved-up couple’s vacation time followers a risqué snap Steph posted to his own account earlier this week which showed him getting pretty steamy with his wife of almost nine years.

That photo showed the beauty in a green and black bikini as her man, who was shirtless, held her up in a straddle position on his middle with his hands on her booty. Ayesha showed her affection by licking him on the forehead.