Kristin Cavallari Looks Chic & Flawless On Aspen Vacation

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari recently spent some time in snowy Aspen, Colorado. The blond bombshell thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with a few snaps from her trip, including one where she showcased a chic mountain-ready ensemble.

While Kristin shared a few shots in which she was bundled up in her snowboarding best, ready to hit the slopes, she also shared an ensemble that she rocked for her non-athletic pursuits in Aspen. The beauty looked flawless in winter white, as she wore an oversized sweater with a v-neck neckline and knitted embellishments, including cable details on either side. She paired the sweater with some simple white skinny jeans that showcased her toned legs to perfection.

Kristin added a subtle gold pendant necklace for a touch of glamour, and wore a large brown coat over her all-white ensemble to stay warm. She also remained practical with her footwear choice, as she wore cozy-looking boots that seemed able to keep her feet dry as she traipsed through the snow.

Though she didn’t specify where exactly in Aspen she was standing, Kristin appeared to have found a picturesque spot on a sidewalk in town. A few buildings were visible in the background, and in the far background was a gorgeous view of the tree-topped mountains. Kristin’s blond locks were down in a casual, tousled style and she gazed off to the side as she posed for the picture. She didn’t mention who took the photo, but it could very likely have been her husband, Jay Cutler, as Kristin shared an adorable snap of the two of them going face-to-face on the mountain with their ski goggles on.

Kristin’s fans couldn’t get enough of the glimpse at her mountain adventures, and the post racked up over 133,900 likes within just one day, including a like from brunette bombshell Brie Bella. Many of Kristin’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, and the post received 591 comments within just one day as well.

One follower got a bit flirtatious, and said “it may be cold outside but you’re raising my temperature.”

“Aspen? More like GASPIN’, because you take my breath away,” another fan said.

One follower referenced an episode of Kristin’s old reality show, and said “this reminds me of the trip to mammoth on Laguna beach.”

Yet another fan kept things simple and just said “this outfit is amazing!!”

While Kristin has been rocking casual ensembles in her latest Instagram updates from Aspen, the blond beauty also knows how to get glamorous for a red carpet event. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kristin was one of the many celebrities who attended the Oscars. She donned a figure-hugging blue gown for the occasion that looked absolutely stunning on her toned physique.