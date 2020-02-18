Gizele Oliveira Rocks Cheeky Swimsuit On The Beach During A Breathtaking Sunrise: ‘Still Speechless’

Gizele Oliveira’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model to her account on the social media platform to share a stunning new series of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The post contained a total of six photos that were taken on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, and saw the 26-year-old striking a variety of poses in the sand as the waves came crashing in around her.

Adding to the already striking beach scene was the gorgeous golden glow from the sunrise, which Gizele explained in the caption that she was “still speechless” about witnessing. The Brazilian bombshell herself was also quite a sight herself in a revealing one-piece swimwear that left little to the imagination, driving her fans wild.

Gizele sent pulses racing in her skimpy black swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The number — which a tag on the photo indicated was from the Australian-based brand ALT Swim — featured a unique, asymmetrical cutout that fell over the babe’s toned torso, giving fans a glance at her chiseled abs. It also boasted a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage.

The lower half of Gizele’s swimwear had daringly high-cut design that exposed even more skin and allowed the stunner to show off her long, toned legs — but that wasn’t all. The piece was of a dangerously cheeky style as well that offered a look at her curvaceous backside, further upping the ante of her eye-popping ensemble.

The brunette beauty accessorized with nothing more than a set of small hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling to her latest jaw-dropping look. She wore her dark tresses down in beachy waves that cascaded behind her back and opted for a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before Gizele’s 1.2 million followers began showering her latest social media appearance with love. The upload accrued more than 10,000 likes within its first two hours of going live, and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the catwalk queen’s gorgeous display.

“Simply beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Gizele a “queen.”

“Amazing sunrise! And amazing body line,” commented a third.

Gizele has never shied away from showing off her incredible figure on her Instagram page. Just yesterday, the stunner flaunted her killer curves again in a high-cut black bodysuit. That set of photos also proved popular with fans, who awarded the upload over 28,000 likes.