Sharon Osbourne Debuts Stunning New Hair

The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne stunned the world with her unexpected new hair color. For 18 years, Sharon sported a signature red look that’s instantly recognizable. However, after Jane Fonda, 82, appeared at the Oscars with a fresh take on white hair, the 67-year-old talk show co-host used the same colorist to achieve a stunning new look, The Daily Mail reported.

Colorist Jack Martin shared side-by-side images of his new client on social media, and the results are nothing short of stunning. He revealed that she kept up her brilliant shade of red by receiving color treatment every single week. However, now the icon’s hair is entirely white. Interestingly, Sharon attempted to make this transition before with disastrous results, Martin noted. The colorist knew that such a dramatic change would be a challenge, but he managed to make the change without any significant issues, according to a report from People.

The entire transformation took eight hours, and it leaves Sharon with hair that doesn’t require a visit to the colorist every week, freeing her up to do other activities during the time she would have spent getting her hair colored. The picture shows a fresh-looking co-host with shiny pink lipstick, subtle pink blush, and light eyeshadow with blue eyeliner and a bit of mascara. Sharon accessorized her new hair color with large sparkly stud earrings and a matching necklace. In the after photo, Sharon wore a black jacket over a black graphic t-shirt, which set off her new hair color. Sharon revealed her recent facelift recently on The Talk, and her new hair color complimented her newly refreshed face.

Interestingly, Martin revealed that he spent eight hours on Sharon’s hair on his day off, which sounds like a lot of work during his downtime. However, he noted that Sharon is humble and possesses a sweet soul.

“Love love this! I’m a Brit too…and I Love Sharon! I recently lost my hair due to chemo and would love to try platinum as my hair is now coming back in!” wrote a fan on Martin’s Instagram post.

“WHHHAAAATTT???? Jane Fonda now Sharon Osborne?!?!? Incredible!!! Guess I’m never going to get a shot at you doing my hair now!!! But congratulations!! You deserve the recognition!” another follower gushed.

Martin previously made headlines when actress Jane Fonda appeared at the 2020 Oscars with a dramatic new hairdo in a silvery blond color. That look took a total of seven hours to achieve, which is just slightly less than the time he invested in Sharon’s transformation from redhead to white. These two high-profile celebrities may end up changing the game for women who dye their hair regularly.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Sharon’s husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, decided to postpone his upcoming tour due to treatment for Parkinson’s disease.