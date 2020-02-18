‘The World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Flawless Figure In Sexy Black Bikini At Dorado Beach

Yanet Garcia’s most recent social media update is nothing short of spectacular. As fans of the brunette beauty know, Garcia has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a wide variety of outfits including bikinis, tight dresses, lingerie, and more. She was named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans for a reason, and her most recent Instagram update proves it.

In the gorgeous new shot, the model appeared front and center on a gorgeous, vintage-looking bike. Just behind her were a number of beautiful, leafy green trees and the setting was picture-perfect. The weather girl was all smiles for the photo op, flashing her pearly whites at the camera while wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved. For the beachside look, she went makeup-free, letting her natural beauty shine through.

In terms of clothing, Garcia left little to the imagination while clad in a sexy black bikini that showed off her taut tummy and toned, tanned legs. Over the skimpy suit, she rocked a see-through dress that hit at her upper thigh, barely even covering her. To compete the smoking hot shot, the beauty sported a pair of black-and-white sneakers. Garcia geotagged her location at Dorado Beach, which is a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. In the caption, she simply added a heart-eye and sun emoji.

The post has only been live for a few short hours, but it’s already earning the attention of the Garcia’s fans, racking up over 380,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments. Some fans commented on the post to wish the beauty a great trip while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more just dropped a line by using emoji instead of words. About half the comments were in Spanish and the other half in English.

“Omg! She is going to cause an accident. Lol. Beautiful lady,” one fan joked.

“My goodness, you are so stunning,” a second social media user added along with a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Beautiful without the glamour……” another added.

“Just when I though [sic] you couldn’t get any hotter, you go and post a picture like this. OMG,” one more added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the smokeshow sizzled in another sexy photo while clad in the same exact outfit. Once again, Garcia appeared on the same bike but next to her boyfriend Lewis Howes, tagging the post at Dorado Beach. That social media update also earned her thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.