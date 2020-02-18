Brunette Bombshell Katelyn Runck Nearly Pops Out Of Bikini Top In Sexy Instagram Post

Fitness model Katelyn Runck has been spending some time in Colombia the past few days, but that has not stopped her from sharing some seriously sexy updates on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the bombshell shared a post that showed her rocking a bikini — and almost popping out of the tiny top. The two-piece was made from a black fabric with red hearts on it. The top was extremely low-cut, looking as though the edges just barely covered her nipples. It also looked like it could hardly contain her voluptuous chest. The bottoms, just as tiny as the top, sat low on her hips.

Katelyn’s update was comprised of three photos and a shot video clip of her striking various poses in the swimsuit. She was on a balcony overlooking a pool surrounded by topical foliage.

One snapshot showed Katelyn from the front as she flashed a smile for the camera. She leaned one hand on the balcony railing and cocked one hip out, highlighting her her hourglass shape and curvy hips.

Another image showed the model from behind. The straps on the top crisscrossed over her muscular back, and her perky booty could not be ignored in the cheeky bottoms.

The third picture in the group showed Katelyn from the side as she sat on the railing. She leaned on one hand and arched her back, flaunting her chiseled abs and toned thighs. The pose also made it look like she would fall right out of the top if she made one wrong move.

In the video, Katelyn faced the camera as it zoomed in and panned around her, giving her followers a good look at her body in the bathing suit. She tossed her hair and moved her hands over her hips while she pouted for the camera.

As she in known to do, she asked her admirers to pick their favorite parts of the update.

Some of her fans told Katelyn which parts of the post they liked best, while others had a hard time deciding.

“It’s a tie between 2 and 3! Your natural beauty is breathtaking,” one Instagram user told her.

“all of them are very beautiful,” commented a second follower.

“Hi Katelyn all photos and the clip are fantastic,” wrote a third fan.

Katelyn seems to enjoy flaunting her figure in all kinds of revealing outfits. From titillating lingerie to slinky dresses, she manages to look fantastic in just about everything she puts on her body.