‘One Piece’ Episode 923 Preview Hints At Clash Between Luffy & Kid, Big Mom’s Arrival In Wano

The upcoming chapter of One Piece, which is titled “A State of Emergency! Big Mom Closes in!,” is expected to feature several interesting scenes. These include the clash between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon, and the surprising arrival of one of the Four Emperors of the Sea — Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin — in the Land of Wano.

“Luffy and Kid are incarcerated. When the two rookies are about to clash, a fearful singing voice echoes over the rough sea around the Land of Wano. It belongs to Emperor of the Sea Big Mom. Kaido and Big Mom start a fierce fight over Luffy.”

The fight between Luffy and Kid is no longer a surprise. The two members of the Worst Generation have been at each other’s throats from the time they met one another at Sabaody Archipelago. Also, Luffy and Kid both considered the other as a rival in finding the world’s greatest treasure One Piece and becoming the next Pirate King. The One Piece Episode 923 preview didn’t mention why Luffy and Kid will fight, but it would be intriguing to see who is stronger when neither of them could use their devil fruit ability because of the Seastone handcuffs.

The shocking revelation in One Piece Episode 923 preview is the arrival of Big Mom in the Land of Wano. That is indeed bad news for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, who already have their hands full with Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Though they continue to grow in numbers, it remains a big question mark if they have a chance to win against the combined forces of two of the Four Emperors of the Sea.

However, there’s also no guarantee that Emperor Kaido will give Emperor Big Mom and her crew permission to enter the Land of Wano. When they previously talked about Luffy via Den Den Mushi, Emperor Kaido already declined Emperor Big Mom’s request to team up against the Straw Hat Pirates. Emperor Kaido knew how crazy Emperor Big Mom was, and he wanted to take Luffy’s head on his own.

One Piece Episode 923 preview showed the Queen Mama Chanter being pulled by giant carps on their way to the entrance to the Land of Wano. From the time they entered the vicinity of the Land of Wano, Emperor Kaido already knew about their presence. Emperor Kaido is expected to order his men to prevent Emperor Big Mom and her crew from setting foot in their territory.