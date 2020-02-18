Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Amid Hundreds Of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

'The Boy Scouts have fallen under their own weight of these abuse allegations,' said an attorney.

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first step in a plan to restructure the organization’s finances in order to pay off sexual abuse victims. The filing does not appear to be the end of the organization, as its managers promise to continue Scouting into the future.

Changes In Laws Have Hurt The Organization

The BSA is far from the only organization to have dealt with the problem of adults within its ranks sexually abusing children. In fact, the BSA’s sexual-abuse problem was, in a way, overshadowed by the sexual-abuse problems within the Catholic Church and USA Gymnastics.

As NPR News reports, in the wake of the Catholic Church sex-abuse scandal and other such crimes, some states changed their laws to allow victims of sexual abuse more time to come forward with allegations against their abusers.

That means that the BSA is now exposed to lawsuits from men who were sexually abused within the organization as boys decades ago. In other words, statutes of limitation no longer protect the organization, says Paul Mones, an attorney in Los Angeles who is representing many men who are suing the Boy Scouts.

“For years, organizations like the Boy Scouts counted on these laws protecting them. Now those laws are not there, and the Boy Scouts have fallen under their own weight of these abuse allegations and the potential cases that will be filed,” Mones said.

Already a flurry of such lawsuits have been filed, and more are not unlikely.

As of this writing, it’s unclear how much these lawsuits are going to cost the BSA. Mones pointed to one case that he won in which a victim was awarded a settlement of $20 million.

What’s more, the agency used to have insurance policies that, in part, would cover settlements of those lawsuits. However, several insurers have pulled out following accusations that the organization knew about its sexual abuse problem, and tried to cover it up.

And as for the BSA’s ability to pay those claims? The organization had revenue of $285 million in 2018, and has assets worth $1.4 billion.

The Restructuring Is Intended To Protect Local Councils

The restructuring plan creates a special fund intended to compensate victims, while also earmarking monies for continuing its programs.

In doing so, the organization hopes that local councils will be shielded from having to pay victims of sexual abuse, suggests NPR News. Local councils are “legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization.” On their own, they collectively hold assets worth about $3.3 billion.