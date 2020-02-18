Adriana Lima Stuns In Tiny Daisy Dukes & An Unbuttoned Top

Adriana sizzled in a seriously hot western wear shoot posted to Instagram.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima recently gave fans a major treat on social media as she took to Instagram to share a series of seriously hot photos. The sizzling snaps showed her as she once again proved why she’s been one of the most in-demand models in the game for years when she flashed her uber-fit body in a number of revealing western wear inspired ensembles.

Adriana shared a number of different photos of herself in the post, which was made up of outtakes from a seriously sexy professional photoshoot for a magazine. Though the beauty didn’t disclose the publication in the upload, it appeared to be a throwback to a past shoot she did for Garage magazine.

One particular photo appeared to get her 12.5 million followers a little hot under the collar. In it, she posed in a pair of seriously tiny Daisy Dukes with a unbuttoned denim shirt that was tied at the waist.

The photo, which was the second snap in the multi-photo upload, showed the mom of two as she tugged on her skimpy denim shorts that sat below her bellybutton on her hips.

Adriana went braless for the shoot. She flashed plenty of skin under her short-sleeved crop top and gave the camera very sultry look while she posed in front of a white background.

She proved that she most definitely knows how to rock western looks just as well as she does glamorous gowns, as the lingerie model rocked a black cowboy hat on her head with her long, dark hair flowing down underneath.

The black-and-white shot perfectly showcased all of the fitness model’s hard work in the gym with her toned middle on full show.

Adriana also rocked a body chain around her torso and several necklaces were draped around her neck with a stack of bracelets on her right hand.

Another photo showed her as she rocked a very similar light-blue denim ensemble while outdoor on the streets, though Adriana – who’s no stranger to treating her followers to a sultry snap on social media – swapped out her denim shorts for a tiny denim mini-skirt with a chunky belt.

Another snap in the upload showed her as she posed in a short but oversized denim shirt with a pair of cowboy boots on her feet.

She captioned the snap by borrowing the title of Clint Eastwood’s 1966 Western, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, and also tagged Dutch photographers Inez and Vinoodh in her post.

The photos were clearly a big hit with her many fans. The upload has received more than 295,000 likes since she shared it to her account as well as plenty of impressed comments.

“Woooooahhhhh,” one fan wrote with six fire emoji.

“High level, Adriana. You are so so so so so so so beautiful!” another person said.

A third Instagram user told the supermodel, who proudly showed off her body in a bikini during a trip to Florida last summer, “I all of a sudden want to be a [cowboy emoji].”