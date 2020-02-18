Brandi Glanville Says She’s ‘Not Lying’ After Denise Richards Shuts Down Rumors Of An Affair, Open Marriage

Brandi Glanville released a stern statement after Denise Richards spoke out.

Brandi Glanville wants her fans and followers on Twitter to know that she is not a liar.

On Monday, Denise Richards spoke out on Instagram, insisting that she and her husband, Aaron Phypers, do not have an open marriage and claiming they are 100 percent monogamous. However, Glanville, a longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, shared a statement with her online audience that seemingly addressed her alleged claims regarding her supposed affair with Richards.

“I just want to make it VERY CLEAR that IM NOT LYING about any statements I have made recently all will be revealed soon enough,” Glanville tweeted on February 17.

While Glanville didn’t explain what her tweets were about, she seemed to be talking about the revelation she is rumored to have made about her alleged romance with Richards during the filming of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 last year. As fans may have heard, Glanville allegedly told her co-stars about what supposedly happened between her and Richards as cameras rolled. When Season 10 begins airing on Bravo later this year, fans are expected to see all the drama play out between them.

After Glanville tweeted, a number of her fans and followers on Twitter offered their support and let her know that they believed she was telling the truth about whatever it was she was tweeting about.

“Brandi Glanville doesn’t lie. Fight me,” one person said.

“Watched you from the beginning B…you may be many things but you are NOT a liar!” added another follower.

A third supporter said that anyone who watches Glanville on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills should know that she doesn’t lie about anything.

“Brandi, out of everything if anyone knows you at all, it’s for sure you have NEVER been a liar [and] that’s what I love about you!” wrote a fourth fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards appeared on Instagram days ago where she responded to a number of rumors against her and her husband by telling a curious fan that she and Phypers did not have an open marriage and did not cheat on one another.

It was also noted at the same time that Glanville had shared another cryptic Twitter post in which she seemed to hint that she and Richards were more than just hookup partners.

“[There] is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone,” she wrote.