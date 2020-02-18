Norwegian Beauty Hilde Osland Teases Fans & Tugs On Underwear In Flirty Video

On Tuesday, Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland sent temperatures soaring on Instagram when she uploaded a video that showed her tugging on her underwear.

The selfie video was accompanied by a still photo that showed the beauty in a set of lemon yellow underwear. The set was made from lace and complemented the color of her bronze skin. The bra was low-cut, revealing a good deal of Hilde’s cleavage. The panties featured straps that sat high on her hips, calling attention to her slender waist.

In the clip, Hilde stood in front of a round mirror, which showed most of her body. She held her phone in one hand and tugged at the side of her underwear with her other hand while zooming in on her reflection. Along with showing off her fabulous figure, the lighting in the clip also put her chiseled abs on display.

The snapshot was a close-up of Hilde in the mirror. It provided more detail about her underwear, and it also gave her followers a nice look at her fit physique and pretty face. She stood with one foot forward, highlighting the curve of her hips. She held one hand close to her face as she gave the camera a serious look.

The beauty wore her hair up in two messy buns with tendrils framing her face. Her bright blue eyes were framed with smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her makeup application also included blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a dainty necklace and hoop earrings.

In the caption, she said the set came from online retailer Lunge Underwear.

Most of Hilde’s admirers approved of the update, with some leaving behind heart and flame emoji.

Others had more to say about the lovely lady in yellow lace.

“So much more than perfect…” one fan wrote.

“Such a beautiful lady. Amazing body and a gorgeous cute face,” a second Instagram user said.

“Damn! Looking absolutely scrumptious!!!” commented a third follower.

“You look damn sexy. Your man is also very lucky to have you,” a fourth admirer told her.

The post was a hit, racking up 38,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Most of Hilde’s post’s get plenty of attention from her adoring fans. She recently gave them plenty to drool over when she shared an update that showed her about to pop out of a lace top she paired with an animal-print skirt.