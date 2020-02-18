Kelly Clarkson Is Glorious In A Rainbow-Colored Dress During ‘Dancing On My Own’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson wore a rainbow of colors during a recent performance of “Dancing On My Own” for the popular The Kelly Clarkson Show segment titled “Kellyoke.” The tune, made popular by Robyn in 2010, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

Kelly looked glorious in the clip shared with Instagram as she performed the lively club tune, a departure from her usual “Kellyoke” performances of rock, pop, and country tunes.

Her outfit fit the tune, which is bubbly and full of life.

The rainbow-colored dress was calf-length and was more of a fitted and tailored style than what she usually wears to host the daytime talk and entertainment series.

The top of the garment had a collar — similar to a tailored shirt — and was left unbuttoned to show off a black undershirt that covered her cleavage.

The sleeves just skimmed Kelly’s elbow, completely covering her upper arms. Fitted over her hips and buttocks and cinched at the waist with a double-buckle belt, the garment then billowed out into a small flounce at the bottom.

Kelly paired the multi-colored dress with black boots, her go-to-look for the show for their comfort and versatility, as well as black tights.

For her hair and makeup, Kelly wore her blond tresses long and full, parted in the middle and fashioned in waves that delicately framed her face. The ends were flipped to lie on her shoulders. She finished off her look with oversized gold hoop earrings.

The Voice coach wore a dark liner on her eyes and plenty of black mascara to create a dramatic look. She sported pink blush on her cheeks and her signature red lipstick.

The clip began with Kelly commanding the stage, entering the studio from behind a set of sliding doors. Walking through the crowd, audience members were thrilled to get an up-close and personal performance from their favorite superstar singer.

Fans shared their comments regarding the spectacular performance and Kelly’s outfit choice on the social media site.

“You’re incredible, what a voice! That dress though!! Come on!” remarked one social media user.

“Absolutely beautiful, good job, love the dress!” a second fan of the singer wrote.

“She’s gorgeous, she’s hilarious, and her voice is freaking amazing ( she covers a song better than the original artist pretty much EVERY SINGLE TIME)…however…….I am not a fan of her wardrobe,” remarked a third Instagram user.

While Kelly continues to wow fans with her voice on her talk show, she will soon help another talented singer hopefully reach superstardom when The Voice returns on February 24. She is going to be coaching alongside Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, and John Legend for Season 18 of the popular show.