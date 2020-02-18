Bikini Model Natasha Oakley Sizzles On The Beach In A Skimpy, Sky Blue Two-Piece

Natasha Oakley gave her 2.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a stunning new series of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The upload was shared on Monday and contained a total of three photos of the bikini model enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. She was seen standing with her toes in the sand in front of a cluster of large rocks as the golden sun spilled over her flawless physique.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Natasha naturally chose a set from her own Monday Swimwear line that she runs with fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman. She opted for a two-piece from the brand’s latest sky blue collection, which she noted in the caption of her post was her “favorite,” and one glance at the snaps explained exactly why.

Natasha sizzled on the beach in her light blue bikini that was made of a flattering ribbed material and did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The swimwear included a sports bra-style top that clung tight to the Aussie stunner’s voluptuous assets and featured a low scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. The number also featured thick shoulder straps and wide armholes that exposed a teasing glimpse of sideboob as well, further upping the ante of the babe’s eye-popping look.

Completing the swimwear set was a pair of matching blue bikini bottoms that were equally-as revealing. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased Natasha’s long legs in their entirety, while also teasing her audience with a glimpse of her peachy backside. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

As an extra layer, Natasha sported one of Monday Swimwear’s tunic tops in the same light blue hue, though she opted to leave it completely unbuttoned to show off her incredible bikini body. She gathered her platinum tresses up in her hands, which she rested on top of her head, and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the bikini-clad new addition to the blond bombshell’s Instagram page was a huge hit with her fans. The trio of snaps has racked up nearly 16,000 likes after 17 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Natasha’s eye-popping display.

“This is soo hot!!!” one person wrote.

Another said that Natasha was “body goals.”

“Stunning as always,” commented a third.

“Literally perfect,” quipped a fourth.

Natasha was not the only one to show off Monday Swimwear’s latest products on her Instagram feed. Devin also shared a steamy shot of her rocking one of the brand’s bikinis in the gorgeous blue color that sent temperatures soaring on her page. Fans went equally as wild for the brunette beauty’s beach-day look, which was awarded over 24,000 likes.