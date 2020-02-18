Shania Twain Wears Sheer Anchor-Patterned Dress In Beautiful Bahama’s Vacation Snaps

Shania Twain took to Instagram to share some snaps from her Bahama’s vacation and they are very beautiful.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” chart-topper looked stunning in a short sheer light blue dress that had anchor’s patterned all over. The garment was wrapped about her neck and went above her knees. Twain sported her blond locks up in a messy bun and placed her sunglasses on her head.

In the first shot, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” hitmaker posed on a balcony and looked out to the beautiful view. Twain was surrounded by the sea and a stunning sunset which was clear and bright orange. She placed one foot on the platform that had a pillow on top of it and left the other on the wooden ground. She displayed her side profile and looked out at her view. She held one hand out and placed her fingers over the top of the outline of the sun in front of her.

In the next slide, she kneeled down on the pillow and continued to look out at the view. She rested her elbows on the wooden gate and opened her hands so it looked like she was holding the sun. The image was taken at a different time to the first as it was much darker.

For her caption, she referred to the Bahama’s as beautiful, adding a blue love heart emoji.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 59,000 likes and over 860 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.1 million followers.

“Hope you are enjoying your relaxation time, wish I was there too,” one user wrote.

“You’re SO cute! Way to catch the sun!” another shared.

“Beautiful lady in the beautiful Bahamas,” remarked a third fan.

“What a fascinating woman,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Twain is currently enjoying her vacation before she sets off back to Las Vegas where she currently has a residency. According to Shania Twain’s official website, she will return on March 13 has concerts scheduled until December. Her show titled “Let’s Go!” all take place at the Zappos Theater and is her second Vegas residency. Her first, “Shania: Still the One,” ran from December of 2012 until December of 2014.

The country music icon is known for her killer outfits and continues to slay fans with her red carpet looks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “I’m Gonna Getcha Good” songstress stunned in a fitted long-sleeved jeweled dress at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Vegas last month. At the ceremony, she was honored with the Woman of the Year award.