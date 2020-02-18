Instagram Model Abby Rao Sizzles In Crop Top & Tight Jeans

American hottie Abby Rao recently tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling quadruple update. In the shots, the 22-year-old beauty flaunted her curves and served up some major attitude.

For the brand new update, Abby was photographed outdoors, on what seems like a balcony. She rocked a pair of high-waisted acid-washed jeans that clung to her curves and paired them with a white crop top that left plenty of her flat abs and toned stomach exposed. In addition, Abby went braless underneath the skimpy top, letting her cleavage peek through.

Abby also added several accessories to complete the ensemble, including a pair of dainty stud earrings, a tennis choker necklace, and a couple of rings. The bombshell had her blond tresses parted in the middle and hung in sleek, straight strands over her shoulders and back.

In the first photo, the model posed with one hand raised to her head. Her body is facing the camera while her eyes were looking at a distance. For the second snap, Abby looked straight into the camera and gave a sultry look. A swipe to the right shows Abby looking to the side, as she grabbed a few strands of hair out as if to move it away from her face. In the last photo, Abby slightly raised her chin, as if looking at something afar, as the camera captures the moment.

Abby’s makeup was complete with a touch of blush and highlighter. She wore a glossy pink shade on her pouty lips and sported well-defined brows, subtle eyeshadow, and thick mascara.

According to the geotag, Abby is in Los Angeles, California. Apart from a simple caption, Abby did not disclose any details about her outfit.

The new update earned her some well-deserved viral attention, as fans flocked to Abby’s page to show their appreciation for the torrid look. Many of her followers clicked the like button more than 104,000 times and left 1,00-plus comments under the eye-catching post. Some admirers were left speechless, opting to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“Obsessing over you,” one follower commented on the post, adding two heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“These photos are so cute. I love it. You look amazing as always and so so beautiful!” another admirer wrote.

“You look beautiful as usual. Queen of Instagram! You’re such a heartbreaker,” a third social media user chimed in.

“First you’re an angel, second thinking about skipping my class tomorrow. What about you? Hope you reply,” a fourth Instagrammer added.