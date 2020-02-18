Instagram Model Abby Rao Sizzles In Crop Top & Tight Jeans

American hottie Abby Rao recently tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling quadruple update. In the shots, the 22-year-old beauty flaunted her curves and served up some major attitude.

For the brand new upload on Instagram, Abby was photographed outdoors on what looks like a balcony. She rocked a pair of high-waisted acid-wash jeans that clung to her curves, pairing them with a white crop top that left plenty of her flat abs and toned stomach exposed. In addition, Abby went braless underneath the skimpy top, letting her cleavage peek through.

Abby added several accessories to complete the ensemble, including a pair of dainty stud earrings, a tennis choker necklace, and a couple of rings. The bombshell had her blond tresses parted in the middle and hanging down in sleek, straight strands over her shoulders and back.

In the first photo, the model posed with one hand raised to her head. Her body was turned toward the camera while her eyes were looking off into the distance. For the second snap, Abby gazed straight into the camera with a sultry stare. A swipe to the right showed Abby looking to the side, as she grabbed a few strands of hair as if to move them out of her face. In the last photo, Abby slightly raised her chin and gazed at something off camera.

Abby’s makeup application included a touch of blush and highlighter. She wore a glossy pink shade on her pouty lips and sported well-defined brows, subtle eyeshadow, and thick mascara.

According to the geotag, Abby was in Los Angeles, California. Apart from a simple caption, Abby did not disclose any details about her outfit.

The new update earned her some well-deserved viral attention, as fans flocked to Abby’s page to show their appreciation for the torrid look. Her followers clicked the like button more than 104,000 times and left 1,000-plus comments under the eye-catching post. Some admirers were left speechless, opting to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“Obsessing over you,” one follower said, adding two heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“These photos are so cute. I love it. You look amazing as always and so so beautiful!” another admirer wrote.

“You look beautiful as usual. Queen of Instagram! You’re such a heartbreaker,” a third social media user chimed in.

“First you’re an angel, second thinking about skipping my class tomorrow. What about you? Hope you reply,” a fourth Instagrammer added.