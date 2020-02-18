Devon Windsor Lies Back In A Plunging Red Swimsuit

The lingerie model sizzled in a red one-piece as she hit the beach.

Devon Windsor showed off her fit body this week in a plunging red swimsuit. The stunning model – who’s gained notoriety for her work with Victoria’s Secret over the years – laid back in a wooden deckchair in a new shot posted to Instagram which showed her after she slipped into the skin-tight patterned number from her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The gorgeous new photo of the lingerie model turned swimwear designer featured her posing with both of her arms up above her head as she relaxed in the sunshine during a trip to the beach. She appeared to be at the coast with a friend who was just out of shot but wore the same red print in a bikini style.

Devon stunned in the red one-piece, which featured a plunging neckline that stretched down to her chest and a fun and chic collar design around her neck. The stylish swimwear look also featured a belt in the same material across her waist with a silver fastening around her bellybutton to highlight her seriously slim waist.

The swimsuit – which was adorned with what appeared to be an embossed flower design – was low-cut under the arms to show off a little more skin and high-cut at the bottom to make her already long legs look extra-long.

Devon had her blond hair slicked back and away from her face while she rocked a pair of dark, square shaped sunglasses with black frames on her eyes as she looked off into the distance.

The gorgeous 25-year-old beauty accessorized with stylish dangling earrings in both ears alongside two small studs while she appeared to keep her beach makeup more neutral to show off her enviable natural beauty.

In the caption, Devon’s eponymously named swimwear line revealed that she posed for the camera in the bathing suit called the Stella alongside an eye heart emoji.

Many fans flocked to the comments of the snap, which was shared on February 17, to share their thoughts.

One person called the lingerie model “gorgeous.”

Another simply commented with three red heart emoji to show their approval.

Devon’s clearly a fan of a red swimwear look, as this isn’t the first time she’s flashed her body in the vibrant color.

As The Inquisitr reported just earlier this week, the star stunned fans once again in another snap shared to Instagram. That time, the photo was posted to her own account and showed her in a skimpy red bikini as she posed in the ocean water with her “family,” her dog Winston and new husband, Johnny “Dex” Barbara.

Shortly after that, it was all about showing some skin in a skimpy black bikini for the star as she shared another gorgeous photo of herself in the sunshine in a tiny two-piece.