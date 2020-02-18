Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Bares Her Bottom, Flashes Underboob In Racy New Photo

Kayla Moody had a treat for her fans bright and early on Tuesday morning. The Instagram sensation shared a steamy new snap from her recent Las Vegas photoshoot and drove followers into a meltdown with a risqué look that nearly saw her baring it all for the camera.

The hot military wife brought some serious heat to her feed by opting to ditch her pants in favor of a minuscule string bikini. The babe wore nothing but a tiny g-string in a vibrant, neon-pink color, baring her curvy booty. The sizzling bikini model teamed up the cheeky thong with an equally daring top — a see-through, black shirt that fit tightly across her chest and arms. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Kayla went braless under the revealing top, proudly showing off her assets as she posed provocatively for the camera. She even took things up a notch by lifting her top to expose her perky chest. Proving that she knows how to play the seduction game, she coyly covered her buxom curves with her hand, only showing part of her ample bust.

Even so, Kayla still unabashedly flashed the flesh in the skimpy attire, which barely offered enough coverage to keep the photo from becoming too NSFW. The Instagram hottie showed off her trim midriff and lithe waistline and displayed a copious amount of underboob.

Snapped in a modern interior, the blond bombshell put one knee up on a credenza and flaunted her pert derriere and toned pins as she let herself be photographed from the mid-profile. The stunner cupped her breasts with one hand and her curvaceous rump with the other, all the while shooting a scorching gaze at the camera.

The sexy posture emphasized her round backside and voluptuous thighs. Her barely-there bottoms sported thin side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating the model’s narrow waist and hourglass frame. The pose also showcased her supple calf and slender ankle, as well as her eye-catching heels. The stunning model accessorized with a fabulous pair of sleek, black stiletto shoes, which featured fiery-red soles. The elegant footwear gave a sophisticated touch to her ultra-racy look, as did her chic French manicure.

The gorgeous blonde added more refinement with a classy glam, which included a shimmering, earth-toned eye shadow, dramatic faux eyelashes, and a glossy pink lipstick. Her makeup was complete with a touch of blush and luminizer, which highlighted her chiseled cheekbones. The model wore her hair down and with a mid-part, letting her platinum-blond tresses fall freely down her back and over her shoulder. A few strands brushed over her chest, calling even more attention to her braless curves.

The skin-baring snap was an instant hit with Kayla’s fans, garnering more than 2,700 likes in just 27 minutes of having been posted. In the space of two hours, the photo amassed 7,600-plus likes and 212 comments from her ardent admirers, who were thrilled to see the babe flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in another tantalizing shoot.

“What a fabulous body [two heart-eyes emoji] you are absolutely stunning,” gushed one person, adding a pair of heart emoji.

“Your husband is one lucky dude,” remarked another one of Kayla’s devotees, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“I start my day looking for you and you never disappoint,” assured a third Instagrammer, who also ended their message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely flawless perfection as always,” penned a fourth fan, trailed by a long string of flattering emoji.